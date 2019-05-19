Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Red Sox end Astros’ 10-game winning streak

By Bill BaerMay 19, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT
The Red Sox salvaged the final game of their three-game home series against the Astros, winning 4-3 on Sunday afternoon. In doing so, they ended the Astros’ 10-game winning streak.

Xander Bogaerts struck the decisive blow, knocking in a run with a double in the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie. Michael Chavis also hit another homer — his eighth of the season — while Mookie Betts collected three hits and scored three runs to raise his OPS to .899.

The Astros last lost on May 7 against the Royals, the second game of a three-game series. The Astros won the final game of that set, then swept the Rangers in a four-game series, the Tigers in three, and won the first two games against the Red Sox. It’s their second 10-game winning streak of the season, as they won 10 striaght between April 5-16, sweeping the Athletics, Yankees, and Mariners before losing the second of two games against the A’s in Oakland.

At 31-16, the Astros are slightly behind the Twins — in progress as of this writing — for the best winning percentage in the majors. The Red Sox, meanwhile, have made up some ground after ending April 13-17. They’re now 24-22, good for third place in the AL East.

Roman Quinn to give up switch-hitting

By Bill BaerMay 19, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT
Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports that Phillies outfielder Roman Quinn will bat right-handed exclusively when he returns from the injured list. Quinn is currently working his way back from a Grade 2 groin strain.

Quinn, 26, has a meager .684 OPS across 239 plate appearances in the majors. He has fared much better from the right side against left-handed pitching, owning an .811 OPS compared to his .615 OPS as a left-handed hitter facing right-handed pitching.

Quinn said, “Honestly, it’s something I’ve been thinking about my whole career.” Gelb notes that giving up switch-hitting was Quinn’s idea and he approached manager Gabe Kapler with it.

With Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen, and Odúbel Herrera staking claims to starting jobs in the outfield, Quinn will resume a bench role upon his return from the injured list.