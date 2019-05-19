Phillies activate Scott Kingery from injured list

The Phillies activated infielder/outfielder Scott Kingery from the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday’s series finale against the Rockies. Kingery has been laid up with a right hamstring strain since late April and recently completed a minor league rehab stint in Low-A Lakewood and Double-A Reading. In a corresponding move, outfielder Nick Williams was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Kingery, 25, was tested at a variety of positions throughout his rehab assignment and eventually placed in center field for Sunday’s series finale. He entered the game 13-for-35 with six extra-base hits, one stolen base, and six RBI through his first 14 games of the year.

With Williams reassigned to Triple-A, Kingery looks like the only real outfield option left on Philadelphia’s bench. Infielders Phil Gosselin and Sean Rodríguez and backup catcher Andrew Knapp round out the rest of the group, though assistant GM Ned Rice told reporters that he’s comfortable playing Gosselin and Rodríguez at “just about any position.”

While 25-year-old Williams proved a serviceable fourth outfield option through the first few weeks of the season, he was limited to just eight starts and batted a disappointing .180/.231/.262 with three extra bases and four RBI across 65 plate appearances.