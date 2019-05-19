Hyun-Jin Ryu extends scoreless streak to 31 innings

Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu continued to pitch excellently, tossing seven more scoreless innings against the Reds, extending his scoreless innings streak to 31. The lefty limited the Reds to five hits and a walk while striking out five on the afternoon. He left with a 4-0 lead, improving to 6-1 on the season with a 1.52 ERA and a 59/4 K/BB ratio in 59 1/3 innings.
Ryu is now tied with Fernando Valenzuela and Bob Miller for the 10th longest scoreless innings streak in Dodgers history. The club record, which is also the major league record, is 59 innings set by Orel Hershiser in 1988. Ryu’s rotation mate Clayton Kershaw has the Dodgers’ fourth- and fifth-longest scoreless innings streak at 41 and 37 innings, respectively.
Ryu will attempt to extend his streak when he faces the Pirates in Pittsburgh next Sunday afternoon.
The Mets suffered their fifth consecutive loss, dropping Sunday afternoon’s series finale 3-0 to the Marlins. They lost 2-0 on Saturday and 8-6 on Friday, giving the lowly Marlins their first series sweep since September 18-20, 2017. Manager Mickey Callaway’s seat was already hot, as they say, entering the series but it is now engulfed in flames.
After Sunday’s loss, the Mets are now 20-25, just a game ahead of the floundering fourth-place Nationals. They haven’t scored since the eighth inning of Friday night’s loss and are overall 4-10 since May 3. While Callaway hasn’t been great, the Mets’ woes have as much to do with key players underperforming. Second baseman Robinson Canó entered Sunday’s action with a .679 OPS. Catcher Wilson Ramos, another offseason acquisition, had a .626 OPS. Steven Matz, with a 3.96 ERA, has been the best of what was supposed to be a dominant starting rotation. Reigning Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom has a 3.98 ERA and Noah Syndergaard is at 4.74. Reliever Jeurys Familia has walked 13 batters and allowed 10 earned runs to score in 16 1/3 innings. Managers, however, are usually the first to go when a team fails to live up to expectations.
It is unclear who the Mets would ask to manage the team in the interim if the club were to fire Callaway, but bench coach Jim Riggleman seems like an obvious option. Riggleman managed the Reds in the interim after the club let go of Bryan Price in April last year. Riggleman has managed across parts of 13 seasons with the Padres, Cubs, Mariners, and Nationals as well as the Reds, owning an overall 726-904 (.445) record.