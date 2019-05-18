Mets activate Steven Matz from injured list

The Mets have activated southpaw Steven Matz from the 10-day injured list, the team announced Saturday. Matz was sidelined earlier this month with radial nerve discomfort in his left forearm, but avoided any serious complications and appears to have made a full recovery. He’s scheduled to take the mound against the Marlins this afternoon at 4:10 PM EDT.

It hasn’t always been an easy road for the 27-year-old lefty, who has dealt with all manner of elbow, shoulder, and forearm issues over the past three years. With the exception of a disastrous outing against the Phillies earlier this year, he’s been productive when healthy, and will enter Saturday’s start with a 3-2 record in seven starts and a 3.86 ERA, 2.3 BB/9, and 8.2 SO/9 across his first 35 innings of 2019.

In a corresponding move, the club optioned right-handed reliever Paul Sewald to Triple-A Syracuse to clear a roster spot for Matz. Sewald, 28, is in his third major-league season with the Mets and pitched through seven innings in his most recent stint, allowing three runs, two walks, and striking out four of 28 batters.