Mets activate Steven Matz from injured list

The Mets have activated southpaw Steven Matz from the 10-day injured list, the team announced Saturday. Matz was sidelined earlier this month with radial nerve discomfort in his left forearm, but avoided any serious complications and appears to have made a full recovery. He’s scheduled to take the mound against the Marlins this afternoon at 4:10 PM EDT.
It hasn’t always been an easy road for the 27-year-old lefty, who has dealt with all manner of elbow, shoulder, and forearm issues over the past three years. With the exception of a disastrous outing against the Phillies earlier this year, he’s been productive when healthy, and will enter Saturday’s start with a 3-2 record in seven starts and a 3.86 ERA, 2.3 BB/9, and 8.2 SO/9 across his first 35 innings of 2019.
In a corresponding move, the club optioned right-handed reliever Paul Sewald to Triple-A Syracuse to clear a roster spot for Matz. Sewald, 28, is in his third major-league season with the Mets and pitched through seven innings in his most recent stint, allowing three runs, two walks, and striking out four of 28 batters.
Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez labored through three innings during Friday’s 10-2 win over the White Sox, eventually making his exit in the fourth with what appeared to be a blister on his right middle finger. While it doesn’t look as though the Blue Jays expect him to miss his next start, it’s the continuation of an unfortunate trend for the right-hander, who already missed several starts this season with a broken fingernail and has dealt with various blisters, contusions, and surgeries dating back through the last several years.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Sanchez took the hill against James McCann and Nicky Delmonico, plunking McCann and walking Delmonico to put runners on first and second. He was unable to progress further in the inning, however, and was examined by a trainer before handing the ball off to Sam Gaviglio and making his exit from the field.
So far this season, the righty is 3-4 in 10 starts with a 3.88 ERA, 5.1 BB/9, and 8.8 SO/9 through 51 innings. Should he go on the injured list again, MLB.com’s Gregor Chisholm notes that he’ll add to a hefty total of 211 days spent on the IL over the last two years. There’s no word yet on who the Blue Jays have primed to replace Sanchez, but they’re expected to select the contract of left-handed knuckleballer Ryan Feierabend in a separate move, as they need a spot starter for Saturday’s game against the White Sox.