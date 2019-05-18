Aaron Sanchez exits game with blister

Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez labored through three innings during Friday’s 10-2 win over the White Sox, eventually making his exit in the fourth with what appeared to be a blister on his right middle finger. While it doesn’t look as though the Blue Jays expect him to miss his next start, it’s the continuation of an unfortunate trend for the right-hander, who already missed several starts this season with a broken fingernail and has dealt with various blisters, contusions, and surgeries dating back through the last several years.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Sanchez took the hill against James McCann and Nicky Delmonico, plunking McCann and walking Delmonico to put runners on first and second. He was unable to progress further in the inning, however, and was examined by a trainer before handing the ball off to Sam Gaviglio and making his exit from the field.

So far this season, the righty is 3-4 in 10 starts with a 3.88 ERA, 5.1 BB/9, and 8.8 SO/9 through 51 innings. Should he go on the injured list again, MLB.com’s Gregor Chisholm notes that he’ll add to a hefty total of 211 days spent on the IL over the last two years. There’s no word yet on who the Blue Jays have primed to replace Sanchez, but they’re expected to select the contract of left-handed knuckleballer Ryan Feierabend in a separate move, as they need a spot starter for Saturday’s game against the White Sox.