Nationals activate Trea Turner

The Washington Nationals got a boost today: they have activated Trea Turner from the injured list. He’ll bat leadoff and play short in tonight’s game against the Cubs.

Turner has been out since early April with a broken finger. He broke that finger while trying to bunt a day after hitting two homers in a game so here’s hoping he swings away, swings away.

Turner had only played four games when he went down but had started out hot. The season now begins for him anew. He’s sure to be an upgrade over Wilmer Difo and Carter Kieboom, neither of whom have hit a lick in Turner’s absence.

