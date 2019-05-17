Nationals activate Trea Turner

The Washington Nationals got a boost today: they have activated Trea Turner from the injured list. He’ll bat leadoff and play short in tonight’s game against the Cubs.
Turner has been out since early April with a broken finger. He broke that finger while trying to bunt a day after hitting two homers in a game so here’s hoping he swings away, swings away.
Turner had only played four games when he went down but had started out hot. The season now begins for him anew. He’s sure to be an upgrade over Wilmer Difo and Carter Kieboom, neither of whom have hit a lick in Turner’s absence.
Between Opening Day and yesterday, Mets backup outfielder Keon Broxton hit .143/.208/.163 in 53 plate appearances.
Yesterday Broxton complained to the press about his lack of playing time, perhaps momentarily forgetting the fact mentioned in the previous sentence.
Today the Mets did exactly what you’re supposed to do with a fat pitch thrown right down the middle like that and designated Broxton for assignment.
That move opens up space for Carlos Gomez who, as we noted a bit ago, is joining the Mets today. It also serves an object lesson in the concept of “the squeaky wheel gets replaced.”