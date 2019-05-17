Mets designate Keon Broxton for assignment

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Between Opening Day and yesterday, Mets backup outfielder Keon Broxton hit .143/.208/.163 in 53 plate appearances.

Yesterday Broxton complained to the press about his lack of playing time, perhaps momentarily forgetting the fact mentioned in the previous sentence.

Today the Mets did exactly what you’re supposed to do with a fat pitch thrown right down the middle like that and designated Broxton for assignment.

That move opens up space for Carlos Gomez who, as we noted a bit ago, is joining the Mets today. It also serves an object lesson in the concept of “the squeaky wheel gets replaced.”

Follow @craigcalcaterra