Mets call up Carlos Gomez

The Mets are purchasing Carlos Gomez’s contract from Triple-A Syracuse and he’ll join the big club this weekend, taking the place of the injured Michael Conforto.

Gomez had a pretty rough season for the Rays last year, hitting .208/.298/.336 with nine homers in 408 plate appearances. He also ended the year by snagging a $10,000 fine from Major League Baseball from tweeting smack at an umpire during an actual game which, hey, points for style.

At Syracuse this year Gomez is hitting .270/.329/.500 with six homers in 35 games. That’s not terrible, but it’s hard to say how Triple-A numbers translate at the moment given that the ball being used down there has led to a massive uptick in offense this year. We do know that Gomez was useful as recently as 2017, but for now it’s probably safest not to expect a ton from him.

