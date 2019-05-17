Getty Images

Mets call up Carlos Gomez

By Craig CalcaterraMay 17, 2019, 2:39 PM EDT
The Mets are purchasing Carlos Gomez’s contract from Triple-A Syracuse and he’ll join the big club this weekend, taking the place of the injured Michael Conforto.

Gomez had a pretty rough season for the Rays last year, hitting .208/.298/.336 with nine homers in 408 plate appearances. He also ended the year by snagging a $10,000 fine from Major League Baseball from tweeting smack at an umpire during an actual game which, hey, points for style.

At Syracuse this year Gomez is hitting .270/.329/.500 with six homers in 35 games. That’s not terrible, but it’s hard to say how Triple-A numbers translate at the moment given that the ball being used down there has led to a massive uptick in offense this year. We do know that Gomez was useful as recently as 2017, but for now it’s probably safest not to expect a ton from him.

Mets designate Keon Broxton for assignment

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraMay 17, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT
Between Opening Day and yesterday, Mets backup outfielder Keon Broxton hit .143/.208/.163 in 53 plate appearances.

Yesterday Broxton complained to the press about his lack of playing time, perhaps momentarily forgetting the fact mentioned in the previous sentence.

Today the Mets did exactly what you’re supposed to do with a fat pitch thrown right down the middle like that and designated Broxton for assignment.

That move opens up space for Carlos Gomez who, as we noted a bit ago, is joining the Mets today. It also serves an object lesson in the concept of “the squeaky wheel gets replaced.”