Ian Kinsler shouts f-bombs at hometown fans

By Craig CalcaterraMay 17, 2019, 7:04 AM EDT
Padres infielder Ian Kinsler went into last night’s game against the Pirates hitting .171/.230/.316. He’s gotten a lot of heat from Padres fans for that. Some players let that kind of thing get to them, some don’t. Kinsler’s behavior last night made it pretty clear that it’s been getting to him.

We know this because when Kinsler hit a go-ahead three-run homer in last night’s game against the Pirates he flipped his bat — and it was a pretty sweet flip — and when he crossed the plate he raised both hands up, looked into the crowd and dropped some f-bombs which seemed to be aimed directly at the hometown fans:

I can’t read lips well, but it seems to me he’s saying “F*** you, f*** all you” as he crossed the plate. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that once Kinsler got to the dugout he said “F*** every single one of these F***s,” as he put his helmet in the bin at the end of the dugout. The words were, apparently, audible on the original broadcast of the game.

After the game Kinsler, likely knowing the stir he created, tried to backpedal, claiming that it was motivational, aimed at his teammates and had nothing to do with the fans at all:

Which was not super convincing. Especially given that his own manager didn’t buy it. Andy Green:

“We as professionals should handle that displeasure in a more positive way than it was handled today. With [Kinsler], he knows that. He’s played the game a long time . . . Clearly not expressed well today. Ultimately, though, he’s a passionate baseball player.”

When reporters got back to Kinsler to tell him that Green seemed to think he was out of line, Kinsler kept insisting that it was an inside joke and/or motivational thing with teammates and that “[Green] doesn’t know all the jokes.”  So, OK.

At this point it’s probably worth remembering that, even if it was just “motivation” or “emotion,” back in 2017 Kinsler had very different ideas about such . . . exuberance on the field, at least when Puerto Rican or Dominican players exhibited it:

I hope kids watching the W.B.C. can watch the way we play the game and appreciate the way we play the game as opposed to the way Puerto Rico plays or the Dominican plays. That’s not taking anything away from them. That just wasn’t the way we were raised. They were raised differently and to show emotion and passion when you play. We do show emotion; we do show passion. But we just do it in a different way.

Anyway.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens with this going forward. On the one hand, Kinsler, who is signed through 2020 on a two-year, $8 million deal, is considered a veteran leader on the Padres and has, apparently, earned considerable respect from younger players despite his poor play. On the other hand he is a poor-hitting nearly 37-year-old player who has turned the fan base into his enemy at a time when the Padres are trying to get the city behind their young, promising team.

I’m not sure which one of those factors is more important to the Padres front office, but something tells me that, if and when a roster crunch happens — and one always happens — Kinsler is not going to get the same benefit of the doubt he might’ve gotten before last night, two-year contract or no two-year contract.

Here’s the homer. Watch it for the flip. And for MLB, not surprisingly, ending the clip before Kinsler crosses home plate.

Taijuan Walker to be shut down for another six weeks

By Ashley VarelaMay 17, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT
Diamondbacks right-hander Taijuan Walker appeared to be on track to finish his Tommy John rehab and rejoin the rotation this spring, but an unfortunate setback will keep the hurler on the shelf for another six weeks. Manager Torey Lovullo revealed Friday that Walker was recently diagnosed with a capsule sprain in his right shoulder and will be shut down from throwing until he makes a full recovery.

The 26-year-old righty has not pitched a full season in the majors since 2017. He made just three starts at the major-league level last year, allowing five hits and five runs and striking out nine of 56 batters across 13 innings. By mid-April, he was dealing with a lingering case of forearm tightness and was later diagnosed with a partial tear of the UCL in his right elbow, forcing Tommy John surgery and bringing a swift end to his second campaign in Arizona.

The silver lining here, however slight it may be, is that Walker didn’t suffer any additional structural damage to his shoulder. Still, it seems less and less likely that he’ll have a big impact on the pitching staff in 2019, provided he’s able to return to the rotation at all.

The team, meanwhile, will press on with a rotation of Zack Greinke, Robbie Ray, Luke Weaver, and Merrill Kelly. Earlier this week, it looked as though they might lose another top-tier starter to injury when Greinke experienced some abdominal tightness, but USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports that the right-hander is scheduled to toss a bullpen on Saturday in hopes of avoiding the injured list altogether. Should the Diamondbacks choose to take precautionary measures with their starter, they’ll likely sideline him for no more than two starts.