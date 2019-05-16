Twins designate Addison Reed for assignment

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Twins announced on Thursday that the contract of pitcher Austin Adams has been selected from Triple-A Rochester. Reliever Trevor Hildenberger has been optioned to Triple-A and reliever Addison Reed has been designated for assignment.

Reed, 30, is a surprising DFA candidate despite his struggles, as the Twins are still on the hook for the remainder of his $8.5 million salary minus the major league minimum assuming another team acquires him. Reed hasn’t pitched in the majors this year due to a sprained thumb and yielded eight runs on 13 hits and a walk with five strikeouts in five innings during his minor league rehab assignment.

Hildenberger, 28, struggled mightily out of the Twins’ bullpen, allowing 13 runs on 24 hits and four walks with 14 strikeouts in 14 innings.

Adams, 32, hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2016. In 18 innings with Rochester, he posted a 4.50 ERA with a 28/6 K/BB ratio.

