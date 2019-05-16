Twins designate Addison Reed for assignment

The Twins announced on Thursday that the contract of pitcher Austin Adams has been selected from Triple-A Rochester. Reliever Trevor Hildenberger has been optioned to Triple-A and reliever Addison Reed has been designated for assignment.
Reed, 30, is a surprising DFA candidate despite his struggles, as the Twins are still on the hook for the remainder of his $8.5 million salary minus the major league minimum assuming another team acquires him. Reed hasn’t pitched in the majors this year due to a sprained thumb and yielded eight runs on 13 hits and a walk with five strikeouts in five innings during his minor league rehab assignment.
Hildenberger, 28, struggled mightily out of the Twins’ bullpen, allowing 13 runs on 24 hits and four walks with 14 strikeouts in 14 innings.
Adams, 32, hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2016. In 18 innings with Rochester, he posted a 4.50 ERA with a 28/6 K/BB ratio.
Mets backup outfielder Keon Broxton got three at-bats during Thursday afternoon’s game against the Nationals, a welcome change for the five-year veteran if under unfortunate circumstances. Michael Conforto got the start in right field but collided with teammate Robinson Canó attempting to catch a fly ball, suffering a concussion.
Broxton replaced Conforto in right field and went 0-for-3 on the afternoon. The backup outfielder is now batting .143/.208/.163 on the season in 53 trips to the plate.
After Thursday’s game, Broxton expressed frustration with his lack of playing time. Per Newsday’s Tim Healey, Broxton said, “From the start of the season I’ve been surprised. … It’s not like I started out bad.” He added, “I don’t know how they’re thinking. I don’t know what they want. If I get more playing time, I get more playing time.”
While Broxton’s frustration is understandable — he’s not helping his cause any as the Mets’ ostensible fifth-string outfielder — he is not likely to earn himself any favors blaming the Mets publicly like this. If the Mets weren’t already shorthanded (Jeff McNeil is also dealing with an injury), he might be a candidate to be designated for assignment. Lucky for him, it seems like he may see a few extra AB’s with McNeil and Conforto temporarily sidelined.