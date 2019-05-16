Rockies to call up prospect Brendan Rodgers

Another day, another prospect gets called up. Well, another two days, as Thomas Harding of MLB.com is reporting that the Rockies are calling up shortstop prospect Brendan Rodgers tomorrow.
Rogers, 22, is batting .356/.421/.644 with nine home runs, 21 RBI, and 34 runs scored in 35 games this season at Triple-A Albuquerque. Adjust for (a) Albuquerque (elev: 5,312 feet); and (b) this year’s insanely-inflating Triple-A numbers in general, of course.
Still, Rodgers is considered a top 25-30 prospect overall. He’s reported to be an excellent contact hitter and has good power for a middle infielder. The only knock so far has been health, as he’s suffered some nagging injuries over the years which limited him to 114, 89 and 110 games over the past three seasons in the minors.
Rodgers could play some shortstop given that Trevor Story suffered a bruised knee in last night’s game against the Red Sox, but many think his future lies at second base. Which, this year, has been an offensive black hole for Colorado.
Bruce Willis, famous for such films as “Color of Night,” “Hart’s War,” and “Lucky Number Slevin,” — movies I cite because I am not gonna bend over backwards to make “Die Hard” and “Moonlighting” puns like everyone else writing about this — was in Philadelphia last night to throw out the first pitch before the Brewers-Phillies game.
The connection: Willis grew up in South Jersey and was a Phillies fan as a kid. He also once used his super strength to save some kidnapped children from a sadistic janitor while wearing a hooded rain poncho somewhere in the Philadelphia area.
The first pitch: not too great, as the man famous for singing the “🎶Seagram’s . . .GOLDEN wine coooler . . . it’s wet and it’s dry . . . MY, MY, MY, MY🎶” song in those commercials that some of us of a certain age remember, bounced it in the dirt:
“I maintain, not a Christmas movie,” Kapler said during a lively debate with beat writers in his office. “Aren’t most Christmas movies centered around the celebration of Christmas in some way or another?”
Um, Gabe? Do you not remember this part?
Who among us has not had a less festive celebration of Christmas with our families than that?