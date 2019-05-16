Report: Kenta Maeda headed to injured list

The Dodgers are expected to place starter Kenta Maeda on the 10-day injured list on Friday prior to the series-opening game against the Reds in Cincinnati, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports. It’s not clear yet what exactly Maeda’s ailment is. It’s quite possible this is just roster trickery aimed at limiting the right-hander’s innings.

Maeda, 31, had a terrific start against the Padres on Wednesday, tossing 6 2/3 scoreless innings, yielding just three hits with no walks and 12 strikeouts on 85 pitches. On the season, he carries a 3.51 ERA with a 52/20 K/BB ratio in 51 1/3 innings.

Castillo notes that the Dodgers are expected to recall outfielder Kyle Garlick and corner infielder Matt Beaty from Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of tomorrow’s game. This comes on the heels of some other roster moves the Dodgers made yesterday, which involved activating Caleb Ferguson from the injured list and optioning J.T. Chargois and Rocky Gale to Triple-A.

