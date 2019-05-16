Michael Conforto diagnosed with concussion

MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports that Mets outfielder Michael Conforto has been diagnosed with a concussion. Conforto collided with teammate Robinson Canó as the pair attempted to catch a fly ball in the bottom of the fifth inning of Thursday afternoon’s game against the Nationals.
Conforto will, of course, undergo MLB’s concussion protocol, which could result in a stint on the injured list. Prior to the collision, Conforto struck a big blow against the Nationals, blasting a game-tying three-run home run in the third inning off of Erick Fedde.
Conforto, 26, is batting .271/.406/.521 with nine home runs, 21 RBI, and 27 runs scored on the season. The Mets would certainly be worse for the wear if he needs to miss time. In such an event, Juan Lagares and Keon Broxton could each see an increase in playing time.
Mets backup outfielder Keon Broxton got three at-bats during Thursday afternoon’s game against the Nationals, a welcome change for the five-year veteran if under unfortunate circumstances. Michael Conforto got the start in right field but collided with teammate Robinson Canó attempting to catch a fly ball, suffering a concussion.
Broxton replaced Conforto in right field and went 0-for-3 on the afternoon. The backup outfielder is now batting .143/.208/.163 on the season in 53 trips to the plate.
After Thursday’s game, Broxton expressed frustration with his lack of playing time. Per Newsday’s Tim Healey, Broxton said, “From the start of the season I’ve been surprised. … It’s not like I started out bad.” He added, “I don’t know how they’re thinking. I don’t know what they want. If I get more playing time, I get more playing time.”
While Broxton’s frustration is understandable — he’s not helping his cause any as the Mets’ ostensible fifth-string outfielder — he is not likely to earn himself any favors blaming the Mets publicly like this. If the Mets weren’t already shorthanded (Jeff McNeil is also dealing with an injury), he might be a candidate to be designated for assignment. Lucky for him, it seems like he may see a few extra AB’s with McNeil and Conforto temporarily sidelined.