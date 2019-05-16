Getty Images

Fan runs onto field in Atlanta and gets destroyed

By Craig CalcaterraMay 16, 2019, 3:38 PM EDT
37 Comments

This has turned into a lively little discussion on Twitter, so let’s share it here. Bonus: it involves one of what I am well aware is one of my more unpopular opinions, so it gives a good many of you a chance to yell at me about it. Yell all ya want.

Last night, at the Cardinals-Braves game in Atlanta a fan who, I’m gonna guess anyway, was either over-served or under-brained, decided to run out onto the field like a moron. It happens.

As also happens, especially these days, he was utterly creamed by the SunTrust Park security team. Watch as he’s slammed into the wall and then dog-piled. Bonus: I am about 85% sure that the guard who did the slamming is the one who fell down just before, which shows that he has some serious recovery skills and closing speed:

Not gonna lie: there’s humor in this sort of thing, at least assuming the fan rushing onto the field has no more than mischief on his mind and assuming everyone is OK in the end, which seems to be the case here.

Still — as I wrote, gosh, nine years ago when that kid ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park and got tased — I do have to ask if the force used in this case was truly necessary. The guy gets slammed into that wall pretty hard and it’s quite a dog pile on him at the end. Part of me wonders if, perhaps, an exhausted drunk idiot could’ve been corralled a little less forcefully than that.

At this point I know what you’re thinking: Tom Gamboa. Monica Seles. Crazy stuff — violent stuff — has happened at sporting events in these kinds of situations. I get that and I won’t for a moment diminish the sort of threats that could, theoretically, present themselves when a fan runs onto a playing surface.

At the same time, however, the theoretical possibility of such things does not absolve security or law enforcement from actually assessing threats and using force commensurate with said threats in stopping them. Maybe it’s different if the guy is making a beeline for a player (in fact he ran right past several apparently unconcerned players) and maybe it’s different if he’s not acting, in every obvious way, like your garden variety streaker from 1974, absent the courage to actually get naked. The circumstances matter and it’s part of the job description of security to determine the circumstances when acting.

I’m not saying that the security guards in Atlanta last night were necessarily over the line. It’s debatable. Heck, the cut on his left arm notwithstanding, the guy looked not very much worse for wear after the fact:

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

I’m just saying that, contrary to what a lot of people like to say (e.g. “Once you’re on a field, all bets are off!), there is, in fact, a line and that a misdemeanor trespass does not necessarily justify any and every amount of force security doles out. It seems to me that, in recent years, security and/or police at sporting events tend to err far closer to that line than they used to and sometimes cross it and that, maybe, that’s not really necessary in every situation.

Report: Kenta Maeda headed to injured list

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
By Bill BaerMay 16, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Dodgers are expected to place starter Kenta Maeda on the 10-day injured list on Friday prior to the series-opening game against the Reds in Cincinnati, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports. It’s not clear yet what exactly Maeda’s ailment is. It’s quite possible this is just roster trickery aimed at limiting the right-hander’s innings.

Maeda, 31, had a terrific start against the Padres on Wednesday, tossing 6 2/3 scoreless innings, yielding just three hits with no walks and 12 strikeouts on 85 pitches. On the season, he carries a 3.51 ERA with a 52/20 K/BB ratio in 51 1/3 innings.

Castillo notes that the Dodgers are expected to recall outfielder Kyle Garlick and corner infielder Matt Beaty from Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of tomorrow’s game. This comes on the heels of some other roster moves the Dodgers made yesterday, which involved activating Caleb Ferguson from the injured list and optioning J.T. Chargois and Rocky Gale to Triple-A.