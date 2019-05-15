Zack Greinke exits start with apparent injury

Diamondbacks pitcher Zack Greinke exited Wednesday afternoon’s start against the Pirates with two outs in the eighth inning with an apparent injury. Grienke grimaced after throwing a pitch to Pirates reliever Chris Stratton, batting in what was at the time an 8-0 game in favor of the D-Backs. Greinke spoke with the team trainer before exiting the game. Yoshihisa Hirano entered the game and finished off the at-bat by striking out Stratton to end the inning.
Grienke may have suffered his apparent injury when he was batting to lead off the sixth inning, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic suggests. At any rate, the D-Backs should pass along word on Greinke’s status later tonight. [Update: Greinke was removed due to abdominal tightness and will undergo an MRI on Friday, the team says.]
On the afternoon, Greinke pitched 7 2/3 shutout innings, limiting the Pirates to just four hits with no walks and five strikeouts as the D-Backs won 11-1. He now owns a 6-1 record with a 2.78 ERA and a 62/8 K/BB ratio in 64 2/3 innings this season.
Bruce Willis, famous for such films as “Color of Night,” “Hart’s War,” and “Lucky Number Slevin,” — movies I cite because I am not gonna bend over backwards to make “Die Hard” and “Moonlighting” puns like everyone else writing about this — was in Philadelphia last night to throw out the first pitch before the Brewers-Phillies game.
The connection: Willis grew up in South Jersey and was a Phillies fan as a kid. He also once used his super strength to save some kidnapped children from a sadistic janitor while wearing a hooded rain poncho somewhere in the Philadelphia area.
The first pitch: not too great, as the man famous for singing the “🎶Seagram’s . . .GOLDEN wine coooler . . . it’s wet and it’s dry . . . MY, MY, MY, MY🎶” song in those commercials that some of us of a certain age remember, bounced it in the dirt:
“I maintain, not a Christmas movie,” Kapler said during a lively debate with beat writers in his office. “Aren’t most Christmas movies centered around the celebration of Christmas in some way or another?”
Um, Gabe? Do you not remember this part?
Who among us has not had a less festive celebration of Christmas with our families than that?