Twins catcher Mitch Garver injures ankle

Twins catcher Mitch Garver has been fantastic this year, hitting at a .329/.418/.747 clip with nine homers. He was fantastic last night too, hitting a two-run homer and making a game-saving play at the plate by catching a Byron Buxton throw to nail a sliding Shohei Ohtani. If Buxton and Garver don’t make that play the game is tied and anything can happen.

Unfortunately something did happen on that play that was bad for the Twins: Ohtani slid into Garver’s planted foot and Garver limped away with a sprained ankle. It was a fantastic throw — and kudos to Garver for making the play — but that left foot is not supposed to do that:

Garver said after the game that he felt like he’d be feeling more pain than he was, but it might’ve just been adrenaline talking. The Twins will reevaluate him today. It would not be shocking if he had to go on the injured list. If he does, Jason Castro and Willians Astudillo, each of whom are having nice years at the plate themselves, will take over.

