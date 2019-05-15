Twins catcher Mitch Garver injures ankle

Twins catcher Mitch Garver has been fantastic this year, hitting at a .329/.418/.747 clip with nine homers. He was fantastic last night too, hitting a two-run homer and making a game-saving play at the plate by catching a Byron Buxton throw to nail a sliding Shohei Ohtani. If Buxton and Garver don’t make that play the game is tied and anything can happen.
Unfortunately something did happen on that play that was bad for the Twins: Ohtani slid into Garver’s planted foot and Garver limped away with a sprained ankle. It was a fantastic throw — and kudos to Garver for making the play — but that left foot is not supposed to do that:
Garver said after the game that he felt like he’d be feeling more pain than he was, but it might’ve just been adrenaline talking. The Twins will reevaluate him today. It would not be shocking if he had to go on the injured list. If he does, Jason Castro and Willians Astudillo, each of whom are having nice years at the plate themselves, will take over.
Bruce Willis, famous for such films as “Color of Night,” “Hart’s War,” and “Lucky Number Slevin,” — movies I cite because I am not gonna bend over backwards to make “Die Hard” and “Moonlighting” puns like everyone else writing about this — was in Philadelphia last night to throw out the first pitch before the Brewers-Phillies game.
The connection: Willis grew up in South Jersey and was a Phillies fan as a kid. He also once used his super strength to save some kidnapped children from a sadistic janitor while wearing a hooded rain poncho somewhere in the Philadelphia area.
The first pitch: not too great, as the man famous for singing the “🎶Seagram’s . . .GOLDEN wine coooler . . . it’s wet and it’s dry . . . MY, MY, MY, MY🎶” song in those commercials that some of us of a certain age remember, bounced it in the dirt:
“I maintain, not a Christmas movie,” Kapler said during a lively debate with beat writers in his office. “Aren’t most Christmas movies centered around the celebration of Christmas in some way or another?”
Um, Gabe? Do you not remember this part?
Who among us has not had a less festive celebration of Christmas with our families than that?