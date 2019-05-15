Rangers call up Willie Calhoun

Calhoun, 24, was a consensus top-100 prospect going into the 2017 and ’18 seasons and has now graduated from prospect lists. He struggled in 48 major league games over the last two years, batting .233/.283/.338.
Calhoun performed very well against the competition with Triple-A Nashville this season, batting .304/.416/.557 with eight home runs and 22 RBI in 138 trips to the plate. He’ll be in the Rangers’ lineup for Wednesday night’s 8:15 ET game against the Royals.
Update: He wasted no time homering in his 2019 debut.
Bruce Willis, famous for such films as “Color of Night,” “Hart’s War,” and “Lucky Number Slevin,” — movies I cite because I am not gonna bend over backwards to make “Die Hard” and “Moonlighting” puns like everyone else writing about this — was in Philadelphia last night to throw out the first pitch before the Brewers-Phillies game.
The connection: Willis grew up in South Jersey and was a Phillies fan as a kid. He also once used his super strength to save some kidnapped children from a sadistic janitor while wearing a hooded rain poncho somewhere in the Philadelphia area.
The first pitch: not too great, as the man famous for singing the “🎶Seagram’s . . .GOLDEN wine coooler . . . it’s wet and it’s dry . . . MY, MY, MY, MY🎶” song in those commercials that some of us of a certain age remember, bounced it in the dirt:
“I maintain, not a Christmas movie,” Kapler said during a lively debate with beat writers in his office. “Aren’t most Christmas movies centered around the celebration of Christmas in some way or another?”
Um, Gabe? Do you not remember this part?
Who among us has not had a less festive celebration of Christmas with our families than that?