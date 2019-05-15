Miguel Andújar to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Yankees third baseman Miguel Andújar will undergo season-ending labrum repair surgery in his right shoulder, the team announced on Wednesday. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Christopher Ahmad at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.
Andújar, 24, played in just 12 games this season, registering six hits (all singles) and one RBI in 49 plate appearances. He apparently suffered the shoulder injury diving back into first base on March 31.
Giovany Urshela has handled third base in Andújar’s absence and will continue to do so. Urshela has done an admirable job, batting .341/.396/.505 with a pair of homers and 15 RBI in 101 trips to the plate.
Bruce Willis, famous for such films as “Color of Night,” “Hart’s War,” and “Lucky Number Slevin,” — movies I cite because I am not gonna bend over backwards to make “Die Hard” and “Moonlighting” puns like everyone else writing about this — was in Philadelphia last night to throw out the first pitch before the Brewers-Phillies game.
The connection: Willis grew up in South Jersey and was a Phillies fan as a kid. He also once used his super strength to save some kidnapped children from a sadistic janitor while wearing a hooded rain poncho somewhere in the Philadelphia area.
The first pitch: not too great, as the man famous for singing the “🎶Seagram’s . . .GOLDEN wine coooler . . . it’s wet and it’s dry . . . MY, MY, MY, MY🎶” song in those commercials that some of us of a certain age remember, bounced it in the dirt:
“I maintain, not a Christmas movie,” Kapler said during a lively debate with beat writers in his office. “Aren’t most Christmas movies centered around the celebration of Christmas in some way or another?”
Um, Gabe? Do you not remember this part?
Who among us has not had a less festive celebration of Christmas with our families than that?