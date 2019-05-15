Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Let’s check in with that scout who trashed Josh Bell

By Bill BaerMay 15, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT
9 Comments

A couple months ago, as various publications were putting out their season previews, Sports Illustrated briefly captured our collective attention when it quoted an anonymous scout who seemed to really have it in for Pirates first baseman Josh Bell. The scout said, “Josh Bell can’t play. He’s not a good defender. He’s a big lump. He has bad agility, bad footwork. He can’t run. Supposedly he’s a big power threat, but he hit 12 home runs at first base. This is not a kid! This is his third year in the big leagues! I don’t think he’s got the ability to get better.”

By the way, the scout railed against Bell when asked other questions that weren’t even about the first baseman. He said Bell was the Pirates’ biggest bust candidate, called him a “5 o’clock hitter,” (meaning Bell hits well in batting practice but not in games) suggested he wouldn’t want Bell in his clubhouse, and wouldn’t want Bell at the plate in a season-definining moment. When asked which player is the Pirates’ most underrated, the scout named Adam Frazier, saying, “He hit 10 home runs in half the at-bats of Bell and is a pretty good contact hitter.”

Talk about quotes that haven’t aged well. Bell, 26, entered Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Diamondbacks batting .329/.401/.692 with 12 home runs and 39 RBI in 167 plate appearances. Across a full season, he’s on pace for 50 home runs. He’s 2-for-3 with a double so far today.

Frazier, entering Wednesday, was hitting .252/.314/.357 with two home runs and 10 RBI in 157 PA.

Bruce Willis bounces ceremonial first pitch in Philly

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraMay 16, 2019, 7:24 AM EDT
2 Comments

Bruce Willis, famous for such films as “Color of Night,” “Hart’s War,” and “Lucky Number Slevin,” — movies I cite because I am not gonna bend over backwards to make “Die Hard” and “Moonlighting” puns like everyone else writing about this — was in Philadelphia last night to throw out the first pitch before the Brewers-Phillies game.

The connection: Willis grew up in South Jersey and was a Phillies fan as a kid. He also once used his super strength to save some kidnapped children from a sadistic janitor while wearing a hooded rain poncho somewhere in the Philadelphia area.

The first pitch: not too great, as the man famous for singing the “🎶Seagram’s . . .GOLDEN wine coooler . . . it’s wet and it’s dry . . . MY, MY, MY, MY🎶” song in those commercials that some of us of a certain age remember, bounced it in the dirt:

 

Eh, it happens.

After the game someone actually asked manager Gabe Kapler if “Die Hard” was a Christmas movie:

“I maintain, not a Christmas movie,” Kapler said during a lively debate with beat writers in his office. “Aren’t most Christmas movies centered around the celebration of Christmas in some way or another?”

Um, Gabe? Do you not remember this part?

Who among us has not had a less festive celebration of Christmas with our families than that?

Oh hey, look what I found:

You’re welcome.