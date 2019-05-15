Edwin Jackson pitches for 14th team, sets new record

Edwin Jackson made his Blue Jays debut on Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, four days after the club acquired him from the Athletics. In doing so, he suited up for his 14th different major league team, setting a new record.
Jackson had previously been tied with reliever Octavio Dotel, having pitched for 13 different teams each. Jackson was selected by the Dodgers in the sixth round of the 2006 draft. He would go on to pitch for the Rays, Tigers, Diamondbacks, White Sox, Cardinals, Nationals, Cubs, Braves, Marlins, Padres, and Orioles before joining the A’s last year.
Jackson, 35, hadn’t pitched in the majors this year, but made a start with High-A Stockton and two with Triple-A Las Vegas in the Athletics’ organization prior to the trade. He was quite good for the A’s last year, though, posting a 3.33 ERA in 92 innings spanning 17 starts. The rebuilding Blue Jays don’t necessarily care whether or not Jackson can revisit that success; they’re more interested in his ability to soak up innings throughout the year.
Bruce Willis, famous for such films as “Color of Night,” “Hart’s War,” and “Lucky Number Slevin,” — movies I cite because I am not gonna bend over backwards to make “Die Hard” and “Moonlighting” puns like everyone else writing about this — was in Philadelphia last night to throw out the first pitch before the Brewers-Phillies game.
The connection: Willis grew up in South Jersey and was a Phillies fan as a kid. He also once used his super strength to save some kidnapped children from a sadistic janitor while wearing a hooded rain poncho somewhere in the Philadelphia area.
The first pitch: not too great, as the man famous for singing the “🎶Seagram’s . . .GOLDEN wine coooler . . . it’s wet and it’s dry . . . MY, MY, MY, MY🎶” song in those commercials that some of us of a certain age remember, bounced it in the dirt:
“I maintain, not a Christmas movie,” Kapler said during a lively debate with beat writers in his office. “Aren’t most Christmas movies centered around the celebration of Christmas in some way or another?”
Um, Gabe? Do you not remember this part?
Who among us has not had a less festive celebration of Christmas with our families than that?