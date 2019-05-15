Ben Zobrist’s leave of absence from Cubs due to divorce filing

Ben Zobrist took a leave of absence from the Cubs for a personal matter last week. Today the reason for that leave of absence has, apparently, been explained: dueling divorce filings.
Well, mostly. Zobrist has filed for legal separation from his wife, the singer Julianna Zobrist, in Tennessee, where they own a home and live during the offseason. Julianna Zobrist, meanwhile, has simultaneously filed for divorce in Chicago, where they live during the baseball season. One might infer that, given these facts, the situation is not exactly amicable or straightforward in any way. Add to this the fact that the Zobrists have three small children and you can imagine how tough a situation this is all around.
Zobrist, 37, was hitting .241 with 10 RBIs in 26 games prior to taking his leave of absence. He is in the final year of his contract with the Cubs and, given his age, his career is no doubt winding down. It’s not surprising, then, that his concerns are elsewhere at the moment. And it’s good to see that the Cubs are accommodating his needs thus far.
Bruce Willis, famous for such films as “Color of Night,” “Hart’s War,” and “Lucky Number Slevin,” — movies I cite because I am not gonna bend over backwards to make “Die Hard” and “Moonlighting” puns like everyone else writing about this — was in Philadelphia last night to throw out the first pitch before the Brewers-Phillies game.
The connection: Willis grew up in South Jersey and was a Phillies fan as a kid. He also once used his super strength to save some kidnapped children from a sadistic janitor while wearing a hooded rain poncho somewhere in the Philadelphia area.
The first pitch: not too great, as the man famous for singing the “🎶Seagram’s . . .GOLDEN wine coooler . . . it’s wet and it’s dry . . . MY, MY, MY, MY🎶” song in those commercials that some of us of a certain age remember, bounced it in the dirt:
“I maintain, not a Christmas movie,” Kapler said during a lively debate with beat writers in his office. “Aren’t most Christmas movies centered around the celebration of Christmas in some way or another?”
Um, Gabe? Do you not remember this part?
Who among us has not had a less festive celebration of Christmas with our families than that?