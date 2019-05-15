Angels call up two-way player Jared Walsh

The Los Angeles Angels have purchased the contract of an interesting player from their Triple-A affiliate. His name is Jared Walsh and he’s both a first baseman and a lefty reliever.
Walsh, 25, was batting .302/.398/.604 with 10 home runs and 26 RBI over 37 games for the Salt Lake Bees. He also had a 3.60 ERA in five relief appearances. The pitching has been a bit more of an experiment for Walsh over the years — he’s made only 15 appearances on the mound in three seasons while taking 1,472 trips to the plate — but it’s a fun little wrinkle in his game.
It’s expected that Walsh will platoon at first base with Albert Pujols for the most part, but don’t be shocked to see him come out of the pen on occasion. Maybe in blowouts. As for his debut: he’s starting at first base and batting eighth this afternoon against the Twins.
Bruce Willis, famous for such films as “Color of Night,” “Hart’s War,” and “Lucky Number Slevin,” — movies I cite because I am not gonna bend over backwards to make “Die Hard” and “Moonlighting” puns like everyone else writing about this — was in Philadelphia last night to throw out the first pitch before the Brewers-Phillies game.
The connection: Willis grew up in South Jersey and was a Phillies fan as a kid. He also once used his super strength to save some kidnapped children from a sadistic janitor while wearing a hooded rain poncho somewhere in the Philadelphia area.
The first pitch: not too great, as the man famous for singing the “🎶Seagram’s . . .GOLDEN wine coooler . . . it’s wet and it’s dry . . . MY, MY, MY, MY🎶” song in those commercials that some of us of a certain age remember, bounced it in the dirt:
“I maintain, not a Christmas movie,” Kapler said during a lively debate with beat writers in his office. “Aren’t most Christmas movies centered around the celebration of Christmas in some way or another?”
Um, Gabe? Do you not remember this part?
Who among us has not had a less festive celebration of Christmas with our families than that?