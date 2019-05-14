Yankees acquire Kendrys Morales from Athletics

The Yankees announced on Tuesday the acquisition of 1B/DH Kendrys Morales and cash from the Athletics in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later. Pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga has been transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL to create room on the 40-man roster.
Morales, 35, was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Monday. He had a disastrous start to the 2019 season, batting .204/.310/.259 with a lone home run and seven RBI in 126 trips to the plate. Morales, however, had a solid year for the Blue Jays last season, posting a .769 OPS with 21 homers across 130 games.
The Yankees just lost Miguel Andújar back to their already crowded IL. Morales could get some regular at-bats as the DH, with the Yankees betting that his slow start to the season is simply a fluke. It’s a low-risk, potentially medium-reward move for the Yankees, as the Athletics are on the hook for the remainder of his $12 million salary minus the prorated major league minimum.
Bruce Willis, famous for such films as “Color of Night,” “Hart’s War,” and “Lucky Number Slevin,” — movies I cite because I am not gonna bend over backwards to make “Die Hard” and “Moonlighting” puns like everyone else writing about this — was in Philadelphia last night to throw out the first pitch before the Brewers-Phillies game.
The connection: Willis grew up in South Jersey and was a Phillies fan as a kid. He also once used his super strength to save some kidnapped children from a sadistic janitor while wearing a hooded rain poncho somewhere in the Philadelphia area.
The first pitch: not too great, as the man famous for singing the “🎶Seagram’s . . .GOLDEN wine coooler . . . it’s wet and it’s dry . . . MY, MY, MY, MY🎶” song in those commercials that some of us of a certain age remember, bounced it in the dirt:
“I maintain, not a Christmas movie,” Kapler said during a lively debate with beat writers in his office. “Aren’t most Christmas movies centered around the celebration of Christmas in some way or another?”
Um, Gabe? Do you not remember this part?
Who among us has not had a less festive celebration of Christmas with our families than that?