Video: Keston Hiura literally singles off Jerad Eickhoff for first MLB hit

Brewers second base prospect Keston Hiura made his major league debut on Tuesday night in Philadelphia, batting seventh. He wasted no time collecting his first hit, lining a single off of Jerad Eickhoff‘s backside to lead off the top of the second inning.
Eickhoff stayed in the game following the line drive — registered by Statcast at 103.6 MPH — but then yielded a single to Jesús Aguilar followed by a three-run home run to Yasmani Grandal.
Hiura is well-regarded for his ability to make contact. He hit .333 in 147 plate appearances with Triple-A San Antonio prior to his promotion, and owned a .316 batting average across parts of three seasons in the minors.
Bruce Willis, famous for such films as “Color of Night,” “Hart’s War,” and “Lucky Number Slevin,” — movies I cite because I am not gonna bend over backwards to make “Die Hard” and “Moonlighting” puns like everyone else writing about this — was in Philadelphia last night to throw out the first pitch before the Brewers-Phillies game.
The connection: Willis grew up in South Jersey and was a Phillies fan as a kid. He also once used his super strength to save some kidnapped children from a sadistic janitor while wearing a hooded rain poncho somewhere in the Philadelphia area.
The first pitch: not too great, as the man famous for singing the “🎶Seagram’s . . .GOLDEN wine coooler . . . it’s wet and it’s dry . . . MY, MY, MY, MY🎶” song in those commercials that some of us of a certain age remember, bounced it in the dirt:
