Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías arrested on suspicion of domestic battery

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was reportedly arrested on suspicion of domestic battery stemming from an incident on Monday night.

According to the report, Urías was arrested at the the Beverly Center mall an upscale shopping area near Beverly Hills and West Hollywood. Witnesses claimed Urías was in the parking lot arguing with a woman and shoved her to the ground. Both Urías and the woman claimed there was no physical altercation but witnesses, according to TMZ, were “adamant” that Urías shoved the woman and it is alleged that there is video which backs up the witness accounts.

Urías was arrested and booked for suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery. He spent last night in jail and was released this morning after posting $20,000 bail.

I presume we will get a statement from the Dodgers and/or Urías later this morning.

UPDATE: The Dodgers say they are “gathering information” about the arrest of Urías. The team says it learned of the incident just this morning, that all allegations of domestic violence must be taken seriously and addressed promptly. They go on to say that they will cooperate fully with authorities and Major League Baseball.

