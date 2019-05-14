Oakland Athletics now play in Ring Central Coliseum

The ballpark in which the Athletics play in Oakland, California will now have a new name. The San Francisco Chronicle reports it will become the Ring Central Coliseum, named after the cloud based communications company for the low, low price of $1 million.
For those keeping track, this is, I think anyway, the sixth or seventh time that stadium has changed its name. It’s been Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on three different occasions. Its non-generic names were Network Associates Coliseum, McAfee Coliseum, Overstock.com Coliseum, and O.co Coliseum. Now Ring Central.
No word if the plumbing is being upgraded along with the name.
Bruce Willis, famous for such films as “Color of Night,” “Hart’s War,” and “Lucky Number Slevin,” — movies I cite because I am not gonna bend over backwards to make “Die Hard” and “Moonlighting” puns like everyone else writing about this — was in Philadelphia last night to throw out the first pitch before the Brewers-Phillies game.
The connection: Willis grew up in South Jersey and was a Phillies fan as a kid. He also once used his super strength to save some kidnapped children from a sadistic janitor while wearing a hooded rain poncho somewhere in the Philadelphia area.
The first pitch: not too great, as the man famous for singing the “🎶Seagram’s . . .GOLDEN wine coooler . . . it’s wet and it’s dry . . . MY, MY, MY, MY🎶” song in those commercials that some of us of a certain age remember, bounced it in the dirt:
“I maintain, not a Christmas movie,” Kapler said during a lively debate with beat writers in his office. “Aren’t most Christmas movies centered around the celebration of Christmas in some way or another?”
Um, Gabe? Do you not remember this part?
Who among us has not had a less festive celebration of Christmas with our families than that?