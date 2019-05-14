Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Julio Urías placed on administrative leave

By Bill BaerMay 14, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT
Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports that Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías has been placed on administrative leave while Major League Baseball investigates Monday night’s incident during which the 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.

This is standard procedure and doesn’t represent anything noteworthy about this specific situation. Once MLB concludes its investigation of Urías, the league can issue a formal punishment as it did last October when Cubs shortstop Addison Russell was suspended 40 games, retroactive to the date Russell’s administrative leave began.

Bruce Willis bounces ceremonial first pitch in Philly

By Craig CalcaterraMay 16, 2019, 7:24 AM EDT
Bruce Willis, famous for such films as “Color of Night,” “Hart’s War,” and “Lucky Number Slevin,” — movies I cite because I am not gonna bend over backwards to make “Die Hard” and “Moonlighting” puns like everyone else writing about this — was in Philadelphia last night to throw out the first pitch before the Brewers-Phillies game.

The connection: Willis grew up in South Jersey and was a Phillies fan as a kid. He also once used his super strength to save some kidnapped children from a sadistic janitor while wearing a hooded rain poncho somewhere in the Philadelphia area.

The first pitch: not too great, as the man famous for singing the “🎶Seagram’s . . .GOLDEN wine coooler . . . it’s wet and it’s dry . . . MY, MY, MY, MY🎶” song in those commercials that some of us of a certain age remember, bounced it in the dirt:

 

Eh, it happens.

After the game someone actually asked manager Gabe Kapler if “Die Hard” was a Christmas movie:

“I maintain, not a Christmas movie,” Kapler said during a lively debate with beat writers in his office. “Aren’t most Christmas movies centered around the celebration of Christmas in some way or another?”

Um, Gabe? Do you not remember this part?

Who among us has not had a less festive celebration of Christmas with our families than that?

Oh hey, look what I found:

