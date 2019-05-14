Jed Lowrie out an additional few weeks due to strained hamstring

Mets infielder Jed Lowrie was set to come off of the injured list to make his season debut, but the veteran suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain and will miss another few weeks, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports. Lowrie had been on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse, working his way back from a sprained left knee capsule, and apparently suffered the injury on Saturday, the last time he played.
The Mets and Lowrie, 35, agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract in January. Lowrie had two very good seasons with the A’s in 2017-18, batting an aggregate .272/.356/.448 with 37 home runs and 168 RBI across 1,325 plate appearances.
Todd Frazier and J.D. Davis have handled third base. Davis has performed well while Frazier has… not. There was some thought that Frazier might have been designated for assignment to make room on the roster for Lowrie, but the Mets will now get an additional few weeks to think about that.
Bruce Willis, famous for such films as “Color of Night,” “Hart’s War,” and “Lucky Number Slevin,” — movies I cite because I am not gonna bend over backwards to make “Die Hard” and “Moonlighting” puns like everyone else writing about this — was in Philadelphia last night to throw out the first pitch before the Brewers-Phillies game.
The connection: Willis grew up in South Jersey and was a Phillies fan as a kid. He also once used his super strength to save some kidnapped children from a sadistic janitor while wearing a hooded rain poncho somewhere in the Philadelphia area.
The first pitch: not too great, as the man famous for singing the “🎶Seagram’s . . .GOLDEN wine coooler . . . it’s wet and it’s dry . . . MY, MY, MY, MY🎶” song in those commercials that some of us of a certain age remember, bounced it in the dirt:
“I maintain, not a Christmas movie,” Kapler said during a lively debate with beat writers in his office. “Aren’t most Christmas movies centered around the celebration of Christmas in some way or another?”
Um, Gabe? Do you not remember this part?
Who among us has not had a less festive celebration of Christmas with our families than that?