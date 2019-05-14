Indians call up prospect Oscar Mercado

The Cleveland Indians, desperate for an offensive upgrade, have called up Oscar Mercado. He’ll be starting in left field in this afernoon’s game against the White Sox.
Mercado, 24, was hitting .294/.396/.496 four home runs and 14 stolen bases in 17 attempts through 30 games for Triple-A Columbus. He can play all three outfield positions and, obviously, has some wheels.
Mercado, a second round pick by the Cardinals in 2013, was traded to the Indians last summer in exchange for minor league outfielders Conner Capel and Jhon Torres.
The Indians have the 27th ranked offense in baseball and are, by far, the worst offensive team among contenders.
Bruce Willis, famous for such films as “Color of Night,” “Hart’s War,” and “Lucky Number Slevin,” — movies I cite because I am not gonna bend over backwards to make “Die Hard” and “Moonlighting” puns like everyone else writing about this — was in Philadelphia last night to throw out the first pitch before the Brewers-Phillies game.
The connection: Willis grew up in South Jersey and was a Phillies fan as a kid. He also once used his super strength to save some kidnapped children from a sadistic janitor while wearing a hooded rain poncho somewhere in the Philadelphia area.
The first pitch: not too great, as the man famous for singing the “🎶Seagram’s . . .GOLDEN wine coooler . . . it’s wet and it’s dry . . . MY, MY, MY, MY🎶” song in those commercials that some of us of a certain age remember, bounced it in the dirt:
“I maintain, not a Christmas movie,” Kapler said during a lively debate with beat writers in his office. “Aren’t most Christmas movies centered around the celebration of Christmas in some way or another?”
Um, Gabe? Do you not remember this part?
Who among us has not had a less festive celebration of Christmas with our families than that?