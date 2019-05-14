Giants call up prospect Shaun Anderson

It’s a big day for calling up prospects. First the Brewers did it, then the Indians and now the Giants. San Francisco has called up top pitching prospect Shaun Anderson and will start on Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
Anderson, 24, is a hard-throwing right-hander acquired from the Red Sox organization in the Eduardo Nuñez trade in 2017. So far this year in Triple-A he has a 4.11 in seven starts. That may not look great but (a) the Pacific Coast League is notoriously offense-friendly; (b) he has 37 strikeouts and 11 walks in 35 innings and that’s not too bad; and (c) he has allowed just three homers, which is fantastic given the home run spike seen at Triple-A this year.
The Giants are about to start a tear-down rebuild, it would seem. What better time to see what they’ve got in Anderson?
Bruce Willis, famous for such films as “Color of Night,” “Hart’s War,” and “Lucky Number Slevin,” — movies I cite because I am not gonna bend over backwards to make “Die Hard” and “Moonlighting” puns like everyone else writing about this — was in Philadelphia last night to throw out the first pitch before the Brewers-Phillies game.
The connection: Willis grew up in South Jersey and was a Phillies fan as a kid. He also once used his super strength to save some kidnapped children from a sadistic janitor while wearing a hooded rain poncho somewhere in the Philadelphia area.
The first pitch: not too great, as the man famous for singing the “🎶Seagram’s . . .GOLDEN wine coooler . . . it’s wet and it’s dry . . . MY, MY, MY, MY🎶” song in those commercials that some of us of a certain age remember, bounced it in the dirt:
“I maintain, not a Christmas movie,” Kapler said during a lively debate with beat writers in his office. “Aren’t most Christmas movies centered around the celebration of Christmas in some way or another?”
Um, Gabe? Do you not remember this part?
Who among us has not had a less festive celebration of Christmas with our families than that?