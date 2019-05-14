Félix Hernández expected to miss four to six weeks with lat strain

Mariners starter Félix Hernández has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain of his right lat muscle, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports. Hernández landed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with what was called at the time a strained right shoulder.
Hernández, 33, has scuffled this season to a 6.52 ERA with a 34/8 K/BB ratio in 38 2/3 innings. He is likely pitching his final year in Seattle as his seven-year, $175 million contract will be complete at the end of the season.
Hernández’s 30’s have not treated him well. He made just 69 starts across three seasons from 2016-18 with an ugly 4.62 ERA.
Bruce Willis, famous for such films as “Color of Night,” “Hart’s War,” and “Lucky Number Slevin,” — movies I cite because I am not gonna bend over backwards to make “Die Hard” and “Moonlighting” puns like everyone else writing about this — was in Philadelphia last night to throw out the first pitch before the Brewers-Phillies game.
The connection: Willis grew up in South Jersey and was a Phillies fan as a kid. He also once used his super strength to save some kidnapped children from a sadistic janitor while wearing a hooded rain poncho somewhere in the Philadelphia area.
The first pitch: not too great, as the man famous for singing the “🎶Seagram’s . . .GOLDEN wine coooler . . . it’s wet and it’s dry . . . MY, MY, MY, MY🎶” song in those commercials that some of us of a certain age remember, bounced it in the dirt:
“I maintain, not a Christmas movie,” Kapler said during a lively debate with beat writers in his office. “Aren’t most Christmas movies centered around the celebration of Christmas in some way or another?”
Um, Gabe? Do you not remember this part?
Who among us has not had a less festive celebration of Christmas with our families than that?