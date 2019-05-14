Brewers calling up top prospect Keston Hiura

Robert Murray of The Athletic reports that the Brewers are calling up top prospect Keston Hiura. He’s a second baseman.
Milwaukee started the season with Mike Moustakas playing second and Travis Shaw at third, but Shaw’s struggles — he’s hitting .163/.266/.281 (46 OPS+) and that just can’t happen to a team defending a division crown. With Hiura in Milwaukee, Moustakas should switch back to third more regularly while the kid gets a chance. Ken Rosenthal reports that Shaw will either go on the injured list or be sent down to Triple-A.
Hiura, 22, was the Brewers’ first round draft pick in the 2017 draft out of U.C. Irvine. He’s hitting .333/.408/.698 with 11 homers over 37 games at Triple-A San Antonio. Last year he hit .293/.357/.464 between high-A and Double-A. His defense reportedly has some issues but, again, the Brewers ran Moustakas out at second base to break camp so they’re more than prepared to deal with that.
Bruce Willis, famous for such films as “Color of Night,” “Hart’s War,” and “Lucky Number Slevin,” — movies I cite because I am not gonna bend over backwards to make “Die Hard” and “Moonlighting” puns like everyone else writing about this — was in Philadelphia last night to throw out the first pitch before the Brewers-Phillies game.
The connection: Willis grew up in South Jersey and was a Phillies fan as a kid. He also once used his super strength to save some kidnapped children from a sadistic janitor while wearing a hooded rain poncho somewhere in the Philadelphia area.
The first pitch: not too great, as the man famous for singing the “🎶Seagram’s . . .GOLDEN wine coooler . . . it’s wet and it’s dry . . . MY, MY, MY, MY🎶” song in those commercials that some of us of a certain age remember, bounced it in the dirt:
“I maintain, not a Christmas movie,” Kapler said during a lively debate with beat writers in his office. “Aren’t most Christmas movies centered around the celebration of Christmas in some way or another?”
Um, Gabe? Do you not remember this part?
Who among us has not had a less festive celebration of Christmas with our families than that?