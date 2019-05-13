Video: Shohei Ohtani hits first homer of 2019

Angels DH Shohei Ohtani scuffled in his first five games of the season, registering just four hits (all singles) in 24 trips to the plate. He got on the board in a big way on Monday night against the Twins, blasting a two-run home run off of José Berríos in the third inning to give the Angels a 3-2 lead.
Ohtani underwent Tommy John surgery after the 2018 season, which means he won’t be pitching until 2020. He needed to miss only the first 34 games of the 2019 season as a batter and will serve as a DH for the rest of the season.
Last year, Ohtani earned AL Rookie of the Year Award honors, batting .285/.361/.564 with 22 home runs, 61 RBI, 59 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases while also compiling as a pitcher a 3.31 ERA with a 63/22 K/BB ratio across 51 2/3 innings.
The Royals announced on Monday that infield prospect Nicky Lopez will be promoted to the majors ahead of Tuesday’s series opener against the Rangers. Second baseman Whit Merrifield will move to the outfield to allow Lopez to become the full-time second baseman.
Lopez, 24, is the Royals’ No. 8 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He was performing well at Triple-A Omaha, batting .353/.457/.500 with three home runs, 13 RBI, 27 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in 138 plate appearances.
Merrifield, 30, is no stranger to the outfield, having logged 637 1/3 defensive innings there in this major league career. He’s having another terrific season, owning a .286/.342/.512 triple-slash line along with six homers, 19 RBI, 30 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in 184 trips to the plate.