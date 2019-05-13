Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Royals to promote prospect Nicky Lopez, move Whit Merrifield to outfield

By Bill BaerMay 13, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT
3 Comments

The Royals announced on Monday that infield prospect Nicky Lopez will be promoted to the majors ahead of Tuesday’s series opener against the Rangers. Second baseman Whit Merrifield will move to the outfield to allow Lopez to become the full-time second baseman.

Lopez, 24, is the Royals’ No. 8 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He was performing well at Triple-A Omaha, batting .353/.457/.500 with three home runs, 13 RBI, 27 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in 138 plate appearances.

Merrifield, 30, is no stranger to the outfield, having logged 637 1/3 defensive innings there in this major league career. He’s having another terrific season, owning a .286/.342/.512 triple-slash line along with six homers, 19 RBI, 30 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in 184 trips to the plate.

Carlos Rodón to undergo Tommy John surgery

Duane Burleson/Getty Images
By Bill BaerMay 13, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT
1 Comment

White Sox starter Carlos Rodón will undergo Tommy John surgery this week, MLB.com’s Scott Merkin reports. Rodón can be expected back on the mound in the second half of the 2020 season at the earliest.

Rodón, 24, landed on the IL two weeks ago due to inflammation in his left elbow, and the potential for Tommy John surgery was known then. He sought two different opinions from doctors and it appears surgery was the recommended route.

Rodón made seven starts this season, alllowing 20 runs on 33 hits and 17 walks with 46 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings.