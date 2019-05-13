Getty Images

Nelson Cruz will have MRI on his wrist

By Craig CalcaterraMay 13, 2019, 9:54 AM EDT
Twins DH Nelson Cruz will undergo an MRI exam on his injured left wrist on Monday.

Cruz hurt his wrist on a swing and a miss yesterday, though he said after yesterday’s game that he has been dealing with some nagging soreness. That may be a good sign, actually, as a sudden hurt wrist on a swing and a miss is often stuff like a hamate bone or a ligament tear or something. This could be anything but the fact that it wasn’t a sudden thing might be good. OK, I’ll stop pretending to be a doctor now.

Cruz, who signed a one-year, $14.3 million deal with Minnesota before the 2019 season, has been a nice addition to a suddenly power-packed Twins lineup, hitting .270/.354/.508 with seven homers and 22 driven in in 35 games. His presence will be missed if he has to hit the injured list.

Aaron Hicks activated, will bat leadoff for Yankees

By Craig CalcaterraMay 13, 2019, 3:16 PM EDT
The Yankees have moved to within a half game of the first place Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East while most of their big bats have been on the injured list. Now they’re starting to get some of those bats back. Today New York activated outfielder Aaron Hicks. He will start in center field and bat leadoff against the Orioles.

This will be Hicks’ 2019 debut following a couple of months on the shelf due to back problems. The Yankees are hoping that he will resume his 2018-level production in which he hit .248/.366/.467 (123 OPS+) with 27 homers, 79 RBI and 11 stolen bases. That production earned Hicks a seven-year, $70 million extension this past offseason.