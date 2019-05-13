Nelson Cruz will have MRI on his wrist

Twins DH Nelson Cruz will undergo an MRI exam on his injured left wrist on Monday.

Cruz hurt his wrist on a swing and a miss yesterday, though he said after yesterday’s game that he has been dealing with some nagging soreness. That may be a good sign, actually, as a sudden hurt wrist on a swing and a miss is often stuff like a hamate bone or a ligament tear or something. This could be anything but the fact that it wasn’t a sudden thing might be good. OK, I’ll stop pretending to be a doctor now.

Cruz, who signed a one-year, $14.3 million deal with Minnesota before the 2019 season, has been a nice addition to a suddenly power-packed Twins lineup, hitting .270/.354/.508 with seven homers and 22 driven in in 35 games. His presence will be missed if he has to hit the injured list.

