Carlos Rodón to undergo Tommy John surgery

Yankees third baseman Miguel Andújar is back on the injured list with a partial labrum tear in his right shoulder.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees placed INF Miguel Andújar on the 10-day IL with a right labrum tear and recalled LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. from @swbrailriders. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 13, 2019

Andújar has already missed a month of action as the Yankees chose to rehab his way back into the lineup, but this latest setback could mean surgery is back on the table. Andújar went 3-for-34 in nine games, mostly as a DH, since his return.

Giovany Urshela has handled third base since Andújar’s injury and has done an admirable job, batting .341/.396/.505 with a pair of homers and 15 RBI in 101 plate appearances.

The injury news is not yet done for the depleted Yankees. Pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga has been shut down for the next four weeks after being diagnosed with a right rotator cuff strain. He was slated to start Monday night against the Orioles but was scratched for Luis Cessa before being placed on the 10-day IL. Somehow, despite all of the injuries, the Yankees enter Monday’s action 24-16, a half-game behind the first-place Rays in the AL East.

