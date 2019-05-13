Getty Images

Athletics designate Kendrys Morales for assignment

By Craig CalcaterraMay 13, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Oakland Athletics designated Kendrys Morales for assignment this morning.

Morales, 35, was batting just .204/.310/.259 with one home run through 126 plate appearances this season. He’ll now go on waivers and, in all likelihood, will clear them, be released, and become a free agent. There could be a team or two interested in a look as he hit.249/.331/.438 with 21 home runs and 57 RBI in 471 plate appearances last season, but this could be the end of the line for him.

Morales was traded to Oakland from Toronto near the end of spring training. The Jays are still paying him for the final year of the three-year, $33 million deal he signed in November 2016.

Aaron Hicks activated, will bat leadoff for Yankees

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraMay 13, 2019, 3:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Yankees have moved to within a half game of the first place Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East while most of their big bats have been on the injured list. Now they’re starting to get some of those bats back. Today New York activated outfielder Aaron Hicks. He will start in center field and bat leadoff against the Orioles.

This will be Hicks’ 2019 debut following a couple of months on the shelf due to back problems. The Yankees are hoping that he will resume his 2018-level production in which he hit .248/.366/.467 (123 OPS+) with 27 homers, 79 RBI and 11 stolen bases. That production earned Hicks a seven-year, $70 million extension this past offseason.