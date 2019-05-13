Athletics designate Kendrys Morales for assignment

The Oakland Athletics designated Kendrys Morales for assignment this morning.

Morales, 35, was batting just .204/.310/.259 with one home run through 126 plate appearances this season. He’ll now go on waivers and, in all likelihood, will clear them, be released, and become a free agent. There could be a team or two interested in a look as he hit.249/.331/.438 with 21 home runs and 57 RBI in 471 plate appearances last season, but this could be the end of the line for him.

Morales was traded to Oakland from Toronto near the end of spring training. The Jays are still paying him for the final year of the three-year, $33 million deal he signed in November 2016.

