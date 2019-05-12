Report: Rays are still interested in Craig Kimbrel

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Rays are still in communication with free agent closer Craig Kimbrel, for whatever that’s worth at this point in the season. Topkin doesn’t reveal exactly how far along any potential discussions between the two sides might be, but it’s probably safe to say the Rays aren’t close to offering a formal deal just yet.
Kimbrel, now approaching his age-31 season in the majors, has been linked to the Phillies, Braves, Nationals, and Brewers this spring, though no one team has emerged as a clear frontrunner so far. Previous reports from MLB Network’s Jon Heyman indicated that the right-hander was willing to lower his asking price from a five-year contract to a three-year deal, which may still be too hefty a commitment for some of his potential suitors.
Last season, the veteran righty earned his seventh career All-Star nomination, rounding out a three-year stint with the Red Sox and pitching to 42 saves with a 2.74 ERA, 4.5 BB/9, and 13.9 SO/9 across 62 1/3 innings of relief. There’s no question the Rays could stand to benefit from Kimbrel’s proven experience, even as they already boast the third-best bullpen in the majors (per FanGraphs). Like their competitors, however, they may be waiting to make a play for the free agent until the MLB amateur draft concludes on June 5 and they no longer need to sacrifice their third-highest draft pick to do so.
One day after notching his 2,500th career strikeout, Mariners hurler Félix Hernández landed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain. In corresponding moves, the club selected the contract of right-handed reliever Parker Markel from Triple-A Tacoma, recalled reliever Dan Altavilla from Double-A Arkansas, and optioned outfielder Braden Bishop.
According to comments given by the pitcher on Sunday, Hernández said he experienced a pinching sensation while working through his last start, adding that his shoulder “just doesn’t feel right.” The full extent of his injury is currently unknown, though he’s expected to undergo an MRI following the Mariners’ series finale against the Red Sox. It’s not yet certain how long he’ll be out of commission.
While Hernández has a long history of arm injuries, this looks to be the first significant setback he’s experienced so far this season. Following Saturday’s disastrous start, during which he gave up a season-high seven runs shortly after recording strikeout no. 2,500 against Red Sox rookie Michael Chavis, he’s 1-4 through eight starts with a 6.52 ERA, 1.9 BB/9, and 7.9 SO/9 through 38 2/3 innings.
In his place, Markel will assume Hernández’s roster spot and step into a bullpen role. The 28-year-old inked a minor league pact with the Mariners last September and impressed in his first month of Double-A and Triple-A ball, where he put up a cumulative 0.52 ERA, 3.6 BB/9, and 18.2 SO/9 in 17 1/3 innings. Things didn’t go nearly as smoothly during his major league debut on Sunday, when he took the ball from Marco Gonzales in the bottom of the fifth and promptly gave up two runs on a Chavis two-run single.