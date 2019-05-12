In Progress: Hyun-Jin Ryu working on no-hitter vs. Nationals

Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu has held the Nationals hitless through seven innings on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles. The lefty has thrown 98 pitches in total, striking out eight while walking one batter.

The Dodgers’ offense has provided Ryu with two runs of support. The first run came in the second inning on a Corey Seager sacrifice fly. In the fourth, Alex Verdugo knocked in a run with a ground out. Both runs were charged to Stephen Strasburg.

Ryu is aiming to become the first Dodger to throw a no-hitter by himself since Clayton Kershaw on June 18, 2014. The Dodgers had a combined no-hitter on May 4 last year against the Padres, when Walker Buehler, Tony Cingrani, Yimi García, and Adam Liberatore combined to accomplish the feat. The Nationals/Expos were last victims of a no-hitter when David Cone threw a perfect game on July 18, 1999. If Ryu is able to close out the final two innings without allowing a hit, he would have the second no-hitter of the season — the second, in fact, in six days. Mike Fiers of the Athletics no-hit the Reds last Tuesday.

Ryu entered Sunday’s action 4-1 with a 2.03 ERA and a 45/2 K/BB ratio in 44 1/3 innings. We’ll keep you updated as he attempts to get the final six outs of the ballgame without allowing a hit.

