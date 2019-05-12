George Springer hits 29th career leadoff homer

Astros outfielder George Springer is on absolute fire. Since April 30 and prior to Sunday afternoon’s game against the Rangers, Springer was batting .381 with five homers and 11 RBI in 51 plate appearances. Of those five homers, two led off the Astros’ half of the first inning.

Springer kept it going on Sunday, belting a leadoff home run to left field in the bottom of the first inning off of Adrian Sampson. That marked Springer’s 29th career leadoff home run and his third in just the last week. In just his sixth season, he is more than halfway to Craig Biggio’s Astros record of 53 leadoff dingers. Springer would hit successfully in his next three trips to the plate as well, adding an RBI single in the second, and two more singles in the fourth and fifth innings. [Update: Springer hit a two-run homer in the sixth to boost the Astros’ lead to 15-3. He’s 5-for-5 on the afternoon.]

Springer has a long way to go if he wants to get the all-time record for leadoff homers. Rickey Henderson owns the title with 81. Biggio and Alfonso Soriano are tied for second with 53 each. More importantly, Springer has made himself an early-season MVP candidate, batting .316/.397/.639 with 14 home runs, 35 RBI, 33 runs scored, and four stolen bases in 184 plate appearances.

Follow @Baer_Bill