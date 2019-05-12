Bob Levey/Getty Images

George Springer hits 29th career leadoff homer

By Bill BaerMay 12, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT
Astros outfielder George Springer is on absolute fire. Since April 30 and prior to Sunday afternoon’s game against the Rangers, Springer was batting .381 with five homers and 11 RBI in 51 plate appearances. Of those five homers, two led off the Astros’ half of the first inning.

Springer kept it going on Sunday, belting a leadoff home run to left field in the bottom of the first inning off of Adrian Sampson. That marked Springer’s 29th career leadoff home run and his third in just the last week. In just his sixth season, he is more than halfway to Craig Biggio’s Astros record of 53 leadoff dingers. Springer would hit successfully in his next three trips to the plate as well, adding an RBI single in the second, and two more singles in the fourth and fifth innings. [Update: Springer hit a two-run homer in the sixth to boost the Astros’ lead to 15-3. He’s 5-for-5 on the afternoon.]

Springer has a long way to go if he wants to get the all-time record for leadoff homers. Rickey Henderson owns the title with 81. Biggio and Alfonso Soriano are tied for second with 53 each. More importantly, Springer has made himself an early-season MVP candidate, batting .316/.397/.639 with 14 home runs, 35 RBI, 33 runs scored, and four stolen bases in 184 plate appearances.

In Progress: Hyun-Jin Ryu working on no-hitter vs. Nationals

By Bill BaerMay 12, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT
Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu has held the Nationals hitless through seven innings on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles. The lefty has thrown 98 pitches in total, striking out eight while walking one batter.

The Dodgers’ offense has provided Ryu with two runs of support. The first run came in the second inning on a Corey Seager sacrifice fly. In the fourth, Alex Verdugo knocked in a run with a ground out. Both runs were charged to Stephen Strasburg.

Ryu is aiming to become the first Dodger to throw a no-hitter by himself since Clayton Kershaw on June 18, 2014. The Dodgers had a combined no-hitter on May 4 last year against the Padres, when Walker Buehler, Tony Cingrani, Yimi García, and Adam Liberatore combined to accomplish the feat. The Nationals/Expos were last victims of a no-hitter when David Cone threw a perfect game on July 18, 1999. If Ryu is able to close out the final two innings without allowing a hit, he would have the second no-hitter of the season — the second, in fact, in six days. Mike Fiers of the Athletics no-hit the Reds last Tuesday.

Ryu entered Sunday’s action 4-1 with a 2.03 ERA and a 45/2 K/BB ratio in 44 1/3 innings. We’ll keep you updated as he attempts to get the final six outs of the ballgame without allowing a hit.