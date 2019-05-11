Felix Hernandez
Video: Félix Hernández records his 2,500th career strikeout

By Ashley VarelaMay 11, 2019, 2:19 PM EDT
Mariners right-hander Félix Hernández passed a notable career milestone during Saturday’s start against the Red Sox, becoming just the 36th pitcher in major-league history to record at least 2,500 strikeouts.

The auspicious strikeout arrived in the bottom of the second inning. With runners on the corners and no outs, Hernández worked a 1-2 count against Michael Chavis, who then missed a 92-m.p.h. sinker right on the edge of the strike zone for a called strike three. (In the next at-bat, the right-hander induced a swinging strikeout from Jackie Bradley Jr. for strikeout no. 2,501, too.)

Per the club’s PR department, Hernández is the sixth-youngest MLB pitcher to reach this particular mark. The 33-year-old trails Hall of Famers Bert Blyleven, Tom Seaver, Pedro Martínez, Walter Johnson, and Nolan Ryan, all of whom were between the ages of 31 and 33 years old when they logged their 2,500th career whiffs.

Following the strikeout, however, things went a bit south for the Mariners. In the bottom of the third, Hernández gave up four straight singles to J.D. Martinez, Mitch Moreland, Xander Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers, allowing the Red Sox to plate three runs and tie the game — and prompting Hernández’s quick removal as well.

Still, Saturday’s short-lived triumph was a nice break in an otherwise-tedious season for the veteran righty. Now three years removed from his last sub-4.00 ERA, 1.0+ fWAR performance with the club, he entered the game with a 1-3 record in seven starts and a 5.20 ERA, 1.2 BB/9, and 7.7 SO/9 through 36 1/3 innings in 2019.

The Mariners are currently tied 4-4 with the Red Sox in the third.

Tyler Glasnow placed on injured list, expected to miss 4-6 weeks

Tyler Glasnow
By Ashley VarelaMay 11, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Tyler Glasnow has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a mild right forearm strain and will reportedly miss between 4-6 weeks in recovery. Infielder Andrew Velazquez will be recalled from Triple-A Durham to take his roster spot.

Tyler Glasnow left Friday’s outing with right forearm tightness after working through 5 1/3 innings against the Yankees.

In the innings leading up to his removal, Glasnow labored through his worst performance of the season to date. He lost two runs on a passed ball and a Gleyber Torres RBI single in the first inning, after which he was visited by manager Kevin Cash and a team trainer who believed there was something wrong with his pitching arm. He elected to stay in the game, but the nine strikeouts he racked up were offset by a season-high four runs — the last of which enabled the Yankees to preserve a one-run lead over the Rays for the eventual 4-3 win.

In the sixth, Glasnow gave up back-to-back leadoff singles to Gary Sánchez and Clint Frazier, then struck out Torres with five straight pitches. That prompted another visit from Cash and a trainer, and whatever discomfort the pitcher felt was clearly great enough to necessitate his removal this time around. After the game, he told reporters that he had felt “some tightness for a couple of pitches,” but didn’t experience a “pop” or anything that would lead him to believe he suffered a significant injury.

Leading up to his worrisome performance on Friday, Glasnow was dealing some truly impressive numbers for the Rays. The 25-year-old entered the game with a 6-0 record in seven starts and a 1.47 ERA, 1.5 BB/9, and 9.6 SO/9 through 43 innings this spring.