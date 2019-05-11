Tyler Glasnow placed in injured list, expected to miss 4-6 weeks

Tyler Glasnow has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a mild right forearm strain and will reportedly miss between 4-6 weeks in recovery. Infielder Andrew Velazquez will be recalled from Triple-A Durham to take his roster spot.

Tyler Glasnow left Friday’s outing with right forearm tightness after working through 5 1/3 innings against the Yankees.

In the innings leading up to his removal, Glasnow labored through his worst performance of the season to date. He lost two runs on a passed ball and a Gleyber Torres RBI single in the first inning, after which he was visited by manager Kevin Cash and a team trainer who believed there was something wrong with his pitching arm. He elected to stay in the game, but the nine strikeouts he racked up were offset by a season-high four runs — the last of which enabled the Yankees to preserve a one-run lead over the Rays for the eventual 4-3 win.

In the sixth, Glasnow gave up back-to-back leadoff singles to Gary Sánchez and Clint Frazier, then struck out Torres with five straight pitches. That prompted another visit from Cash and a trainer, and whatever discomfort the pitcher felt was clearly great enough to necessitate his removal this time around. After the game, he told reporters that he had felt “some tightness for a couple of pitches,” but didn’t experience a “pop” or anything that would lead him to believe he suffered a significant injury.

Leading up to his worrisome performance on Friday, Glasnow was dealing some truly impressive numbers for the Rays. The 25-year-old entered the game with a 6-0 record in seven starts and a 1.47 ERA, 1.5 BB/9, and 9.6 SO/9 through 43 innings this spring.