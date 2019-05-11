Phillies place Vince Velasquez on 10-day injured list

The Phillies have placed right-hander Vince Velasquez on the 10-day injured list with a right forearm strain, the team announced Saturday. In a corresponding move, lefty reliever Austin Davis has been recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

The extent of Velasquez’s injury, as well as a clear timetable for his return to the rotation, has not been revealed. The 26-year-old righty struggled to go the distance in all but one of his seven appearances with the team so far this season, however, and pitched to a 1-2 record with a 3.86 ERA, 4.5 BB/9, and 9.5 SO/9 through 30 1/3 innings out of the rotation and bullpen.

Without Velasquez on the mound for Sunday’s series finale against the Royals, it appears the Phillies will turn to rookie southpaw Cole Irvin. The 25-year-old was ranked ninth-highest in the club’s farm system by MLB.com and has proven a capable competitor in his second straight Triple-A stint, during which he went 2-0 in six starts with a 2.25 ERA, 2.0 BB/9, and 5.8 SO/9 across 36 innings. He’ll make his major-league debut against Kansas City righty Jakob Junis when the teams face off on Sunday at 2:15 PM EDT.