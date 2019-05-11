Phillies place Vince Velasquez on 10-day injured list

The Phillies have placed right-hander Vince Velasquez on the 10-day injured list with a right forearm strain, the team announced Saturday. In a corresponding move, lefty reliever Austin Davis has been recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
The extent of Velasquez’s injury, as well as a clear timetable for his return to the rotation, has not been revealed. The 26-year-old righty struggled to go the distance in all but one of his seven appearances with the team so far this season, however, and pitched to a 1-2 record with a 3.86 ERA, 4.5 BB/9, and 9.5 SO/9 through 30 1/3 innings out of the rotation and bullpen.
Without Velasquez on the mound for Sunday’s series finale against the Royals, it appears the Phillies will turn to rookie southpaw Cole Irvin. The 25-year-old was ranked ninth-highest in the club’s farm system by MLB.com and has proven a capable competitor in his second straight Triple-A stint, during which he went 2-0 in six starts with a 2.25 ERA, 2.0 BB/9, and 5.8 SO/9 across 36 innings. He’ll make his major-league debut against Kansas City righty Jakob Junis when the teams face off on Sunday at 2:15 PM EDT.
The Blue Jays have acquired right-hander Edwin Jackson from the Athletics for cash considerations, per an official statement on Saturday. The team’s immediate plans for Jackson have not yet been announced, though manager Charlie Montoyo reportedly has the righty penciled in for a start against the Giants next week.
Jackson, 35, signed a minors deal with the Athletics in mid-April and logged just three starts for the club’s minor-league affiliates prior to Saturday’s trade. He has yet to make his MLB season debut in 2019, but performed well for the A’s with a 6-3 record in 17 starts and a 3.33 ERA, 3.6 BB/9, and 6.7 SO/9 across 92 innings last year.
Should he crack the active roster in Toronto, as seems likely given the recent vacancy left by an ailing Clay Buchholz, he’ll have played for a league-record 14 MLB teams. He tied the existing record in 2018 after suiting up for Oakland on June 25.
The Blue Jays, meanwhile, could use the extra rotation support with Buchholz (right shoulder inflammation), Ryan Borucki (left elbow soreness), Clayton Richard (knee injury), and Matt Shoemaker (season-ending ACL surgery) on the injured list. Per FanGraphs, their rotation currently ranks 19th in the majors with a collective 4.30 ERA, 4.37 FIP, and 2.2 fWAR this season.