Blue Jays acquire Edwin Jackson from Athletics

The Blue Jays have acquired right-hander Edwin Jackson from the Athletics for cash considerations, per an official statement on Saturday. The team’s immediate plans for Jackson have not yet been announced, though manager Charlie Montoyo reportedly has the righty penciled in for a start against the Giants next week.

Jackson, 35, signed a minors deal with the Athletics in mid-April and logged just three starts for the club’s minor-league affiliates prior to Saturday’s trade. He has yet to make his MLB season debut in 2019, but performed well for the A’s with a 6-3 record in 17 starts and a 3.33 ERA, 3.6 BB/9, and 6.7 SO/9 across 92 innings last year.

Should he crack the active roster in Toronto, as seems likely given the recent vacancy left by an ailing Clay Buchholz, he’ll have played for a league-record 14 MLB teams. He tied the existing record in 2018 after suiting up for Oakland on June 25.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, could use the extra rotation support with Buchholz (right shoulder inflammation), Ryan Borucki (left elbow soreness), Clayton Richard (knee injury), and Matt Shoemaker (season-ending ACL surgery) on the injured list. Per FanGraphs, their rotation currently ranks 19th in the majors with a collective 4.30 ERA, 4.37 FIP, and 2.2 fWAR this season.