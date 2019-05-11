Corbin Martin
Astros to promote Corbin Martin

By Ashley VarelaMay 11, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT
The Astros are expected to promote top pitching prospect Corbin Martin ahead of Sunday’s game against the Rangers, manager A.J. Hinch told reporters Saturday. Martin will slot into the rotation spot usually held by right-hander Collin McHugh, who will be temporarily reassigned to the bullpen as he works out some mechanical issues.

Martin, 23, is currently tabbed as the Astros’ sixth-best prospect, per MLB.com. The righty made the jump to Triple-A Round Rock at the start of the 2019 season and has issued four runs, 11 walks, and 28 strikeouts through his first 24 1/3 innings. He’s shown a remarkable ability to control the ball in each of his outings so far, a trend the Astros will hope he continues as he sees longer starts and more regular pitching opportunities on a major-league level.

McHugh, meanwhile, has hardly looked like the 1.99-ERA, 1.4-fWAR pitcher the Astros relied on in 2018. In a brutal 12-2 loss to the Royals on Tuesday, the 31-year-old hurler permitted eight runs on seven hits and three walks and struck out just three of 19 batters faced. He’s 3-4 in eight starts this spring, with a 6.37 ERA, 3.1 BB/9, and 9.2 SO/9 through 41 innings. No timetable has been placed on his bullpen stint, though it’s likely the Astros will wait to see him return to some of his early-season totals before shifting him back to the rotation — especially if Martin rises to the occasion in his absence.

Phillies place Vince Velasquez on 10-day injured list

By Ashley VarelaMay 11, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT
The Phillies have placed right-hander Vince Velasquez on the 10-day injured list with a right forearm strain, the team announced Saturday. In a corresponding move, lefty reliever Austin Davis has been recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

The extent of Velasquez’s injury, as well as a clear timetable for his return to the rotation, has not been revealed. The 26-year-old righty struggled to go the distance in all but one of his seven appearances with the team so far this season, however, and pitched to a 1-2 record with a 3.86 ERA, 4.5 BB/9, and 9.5 SO/9 through 30 1/3 innings out of the rotation and bullpen.

Without Velasquez on the mound for Sunday’s series finale against the Royals, it appears the Phillies will turn to rookie southpaw Cole Irvin. The 25-year-old was ranked ninth-highest in the club’s farm system by MLB.com and has proven a capable competitor in his second straight Triple-A stint, during which he went 2-0 in six starts with a 2.25 ERA, 2.0 BB/9, and 5.8 SO/9 across 36 innings. He’ll make his major-league debut against Kansas City righty Jakob Junis when the teams face off on Sunday at 2:15 PM EDT.