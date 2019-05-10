Tyler Glasnow is dealing with forearm tightness

Bad news for Rays starter Tyler Glasnow: The right-hander left Friday’s outing with right forearm tightness after working through 5 1/3 innings against the Yankees. Glasnow will undergo a more extensive evaluation on Saturday, but it’s difficult to imagine that he’ll avoid the injured list if the Rays suspect anything serious is going on.

In the innings leading up to his removal, Glasnow labored through his worst performance of the season to date. He lost two runs on a passed ball and a Gleyber Torres RBI single in the first inning, after which he was visited by manager Kevin Cash and a team trainer who believed there was something wrong with his pitching arm. He elected to stay in the game, but the nine strikeouts he racked up were offset by a season-high four runs — the last of which enabled the Yankees to preserve a one-run lead over the Rays for the eventual 4-3 win.

In the sixth, Glasnow gave up back-to-back leadoff singles to Gary Sánchez and Clint Frazier, then struck out Torres with five straight pitches. That prompted another visit from Cash and a trainer, and whatever discomfort the pitcher felt was clearly great enough to necessitate his removal this time around. After the game, he told reporters that he had felt “some tightness for a couple of pitches,” but didn’t experience a “pop” or anything that would lead him to believe he suffered a significant injury.

Leading up to his worrisome performance on Friday, Glasnow was dealing some truly impressive numbers for the Rays. The 25-year-old entered the game with a 6-0 record in seven starts and a 1.47 ERA, 1.5 BB/9, and 9.6 SO/9 through 43 innings this spring.