Tyler Glasnow
Tyler Glasnow is dealing with forearm tightness

By Ashley VarelaMay 10, 2019, 11:48 PM EDT
Bad news for Rays starter Tyler Glasnow: The right-hander left Friday’s outing with right forearm tightness after working through 5 1/3 innings against the Yankees. Glasnow will undergo a more extensive evaluation on Saturday, but it’s difficult to imagine that he’ll avoid the injured list if the Rays suspect anything serious is going on.

In the innings leading up to his removal, Glasnow labored through his worst performance of the season to date. He lost two runs on a passed ball and a Gleyber Torres RBI single in the first inning, after which he was visited by manager Kevin Cash and a team trainer who believed there was something wrong with his pitching arm. He elected to stay in the game, but the nine strikeouts he racked up were offset by a season-high four runs — the last of which enabled the Yankees to preserve a one-run lead over the Rays for the eventual 4-3 win.

In the sixth, Glasnow gave up back-to-back leadoff singles to Gary Sánchez and Clint Frazier, then struck out Torres with five straight pitches. That prompted another visit from Cash and a trainer, and whatever discomfort the pitcher felt was clearly great enough to necessitate his removal this time around. After the game, he told reporters that he had felt “some tightness for a couple of pitches,” but didn’t experience a “pop” or anything that would lead him to believe he suffered a significant injury.

Leading up to his worrisome performance on Friday, Glasnow was dealing some truly impressive numbers for the Rays. The 25-year-old entered the game with a 6-0 record in seven starts and a 1.47 ERA, 1.5 BB/9, and 9.6 SO/9 through 43 innings this spring.

José Altuve exits game with hamstring discomfort

Jose Altuve
By Ashley VarelaMay 10, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT
Astros second baseman José Altuve was removed from Friday’s game against the Rangers after suffering some pain in his left hamstring. As the extent of his injury has yet to be determined, he’s presumed to be day-to-day for the time being.

In the bottom of the first inning, Altuve stepped up to bat and bounced a 2-2 Lance Lynn fastball out to third base, then hustled to beat the throw for an infield single. From the replay, it wasn’t clear which of his movements triggered the injury, but he was soon lifted for pinch-runner Aledmys Díaz and exited the field to undergo further evaluation.

Altuve entered Friday’s game batting a modest .238/.325/.469 with nine home runs, 21 RBI, and a .794 OPS through 163 PA in 2019. This is the first injury he’s sustained so far this season, and one the Astros will keep a close eye on before clearing the six-time All-Star infielder to return to the lineup.

Following Jack Marisnick’s solo home run in the third inning, the Astros currently lead the Rangers 1-0 in the fifth.