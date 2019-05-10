José Altuve exits game with hamstring discomfort

Astros second baseman José Altuve was removed from Friday’s game against the Rangers after suffering some pain in his left hamstring. As the extent of his injury has yet to be determined, he’s presumed to be day-to-day for the time being.

In the bottom of the first inning, Altuve stepped up to bat and bounced a 2-2 Lance Lynn fastball out to third base, then hustled to beat the throw for an infield single. From the replay, it wasn’t clear which of his movements triggered the injury, but he was soon lifted for pinch-runner Aledmys Díaz and exited the field to undergo further evaluation.

Altuve entered Friday’s game batting a modest .238/.325/.469 with nine home runs, 21 RBI, and a .794 OPS through 163 PA in 2019. This is the first injury he’s sustained so far this season, and one the Astros will keep a close eye on before clearing the six-time All-Star infielder to return to the lineup.

Following Jack Marisnick’s solo home run in the third inning, the Astros currently lead the Rangers 1-0 in the fifth.