Former closer Bobby Jenks wins $5.1 million settlement over botched back surgery

Bobby Jenks was a key part of the 2005 world champion White Sox. By 2009 and 2010, his effectiveness fell off and he signed with the Boston Red Sox snapped for the 2011 season. That season was a nightmare in which he pitched only 19 games and then had surgery to alleviate spinal compression.

Normally surgery improves things, but in Jenks’ case it was a nightmare. Jenks experienced painful headaches and issues with leaking spinal fluid in the aftermath. In its wake he slid deep into substance abuse and his career ended.

Jenks got sober several years ago. And he learned that the surgeon who was overseeing his surgery had two separate surgeries going on at the same time, a practice called “concurrent surgery.” Jenks sued, alleging malpractice. His case must’ve looked pretty good, because he just reached a $5.1 million settlement with the hospital and doctor which performed the surgery:

Former Boston Red Sox and White Sox pitcher Bobby Jenks has won a $5.1 million dollar settlement with Massachusetts General Hospital and Dr. Kirkham Wood . . . In a recent interview Jenks stated, “I want this to be spread everywhere and known by everybody…..What they practiced at the hospital was unsafe and should not be done anywhere.” Jenks has said he plans to use the $5.1 million from the settlement to teach the general public about the great dangers connected to concurrent surgery.

Good to see that Jenks’ fortunes have improved.

