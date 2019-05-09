Dee Gordon upset with J.A. Happ for hitting him with pitch

Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon was hit on the right wrist by a J.A. Happ pitch in the third inning of Thursday night’s game against the Yankees. Per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, X-rays weren’t conclusive so Gordon will undergo further testing on Friday.
Gordon was actually more upset with Happ than in pain, Divish reports. Gordon said, “I was pissed off. It was the second time he threw up by my head. You’ve got to get the ball down. You can’t throw that pitch. I got a family. You need to get the ball, you need to get the ball the f– down. That’s twice. If you can’t throw that pitch, don’t throw it.”
Here was the pitch in question:
As Gordon mentioned, both of Happ’s pitches in that third-inning at-bat were inside. Happ certainly wasn’t trying to hit Gordon on purpose — and it doesn’t sound like Gordon thinks that, either.
It is understandable why Gordon is frustrated, but pitchers do need the ability to pitch high and/or inside occasionally in order to be effective. Sometimes, they are going to miss their spot and hit a batter accidentally. It’s part of the game, for better or worse. Happ, with 34 hit batters across 1,574 career innings and an average walk rate of 2.6 batters per nine innings since 2015, doesn’t have control issues to the point where he should decide not to pitch in certain locations.
Tyler Glasnow has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a mild right forearm strain and will reportedly miss between 4-6 weeks in recovery. Infielder Andrew Velazquez will be recalled from Triple-A Durham to take his roster spot.
Tyler Glasnow left Friday’s outing with right forearm tightness after working through 5 1/3 innings against the Yankees.
In the innings leading up to his removal, Glasnow labored through his worst performance of the season to date. He lost two runs on a passed ball and a Gleyber Torres RBI single in the first inning, after which he was visited by manager Kevin Cash and a team trainer who believed there was something wrong with his pitching arm. He elected to stay in the game, but the nine strikeouts he racked up were offset by a season-high four runs — the last of which enabled the Yankees to preserve a one-run lead over the Rays for the eventual 4-3 win.
In the sixth, Glasnow gave up back-to-back leadoff singles to Gary Sánchez and Clint Frazier, then struck out Torres with five straight pitches. That prompted another visit from Cash and a trainer, and whatever discomfort the pitcher felt was clearly great enough to necessitate his removal this time around. After the game, he told reporters that he had felt “some tightness for a couple of pitches,” but didn’t experience a “pop” or anything that would lead him to believe he suffered a significant injury.
Leading up to his worrisome performance on Friday, Glasnow was dealing some truly impressive numbers for the Rays. The 25-year-old entered the game with a 6-0 record in seven starts and a 1.47 ERA, 1.5 BB/9, and 9.6 SO/9 through 43 innings this spring.