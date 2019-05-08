Getty Images

Turner hits three homers, Ryu tosses a Maddux as Dodgers trounce Braves

By Craig CalcaterraMay 8, 2019, 8:45 AM EDT
Most mornings a guy hitting three home runs would lead the baseball news. Most mornings a pitcher tossing a complete game shutout on only 93 pitches would lead the baseball news too. Last night both of those things happened in the same game but didn’t lead the news. Which was understandable given that Mike Fiers tossed a no-hitter, but that doesn’t mean we can’t talk about it now.

The guy who hit the three homers: Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, who went 4-for-5 with six RBI. His homers were two solo shots and a three-run blast, which he accompanied with an RBI single.

Some Turner highlights:

The guy who tossed the 93-pitch shutout: Hyun-Jin Ryu. It was Ryu’s third career complete game and his second career shutout, but none of those were as efficient or as dominant as this one. The 93 pitches make this a “Maddux,” you may recall. Appropriate as Maddux pitched for both of these clubs in his career. Not that it makes the Braves feel any better.

Ryu had some defensive help too. Max Muncy flashed some leather at second base, making a diving stop of a ball in shallow right field. Later, deeper in right, Cody Bellinger made this play:

Not bad for a guy who had to move out there because of a bum shoulder.

Just a fantastic night for the Dodgers, who won 9-0. Which is the same score that is registered if a team forfeits. Maybe the Braves should’ve.

 

Chris Sale throws immaculate inning

By Bill BaerMay 8, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT
Red Sox starter Chris Sale struck out three Orioles on nine pitches in the bottom of the seventh inning of Wednesday night’s start in Baltimore. That is what’s known as an “immaculate inning,” and he’s the third pitcher to accomplish the feat this season, joining the Blue Jays’ Thomas Pannone and the Brewers’ Josh Hader.

Sale mowed down Hanser Alberto to start the inning on a pair of sliders followed by a fastball. The lefty then set down Dwight Smith Jr. with a fastball followed by two sliders. To end the inning, Sale ripped increasingly faster fastballs by Stevie Wilkerson.

There have been 96 known immaculate innings. Five have been tossed by members of the Red Sox: Sale, Rick Porcello, Craig Kimbrel, Clay Buchholz, and Pedro Martínez.

Sale brought a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, but lost it with two outs when Joey Rickard singled to center field. He has not pitched well overall this season, but he may be figuring things out. In his last start against the White Sox, he struck out 10 batters over six scoreless innings.