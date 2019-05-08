Turner hits three homers, Ryu tosses a Maddux as Dodgers trounce Braves

Most mornings a guy hitting three home runs would lead the baseball news. Most mornings a pitcher tossing a complete game shutout on only 93 pitches would lead the baseball news too. Last night both of those things happened in the same game but didn’t lead the news. Which was understandable given that Mike Fiers tossed a no-hitter, but that doesn’t mean we can’t talk about it now.

The guy who hit the three homers: Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, who went 4-for-5 with six RBI. His homers were two solo shots and a three-run blast, which he accompanied with an RBI single.

Some Turner highlights:

The guy who tossed the 93-pitch shutout: Hyun-Jin Ryu. It was Ryu’s third career complete game and his second career shutout, but none of those were as efficient or as dominant as this one. The 93 pitches make this a “Maddux,” you may recall. Appropriate as Maddux pitched for both of these clubs in his career. Not that it makes the Braves feel any better.

Ryu had some defensive help too. Max Muncy flashed some leather at second base, making a diving stop of a ball in shallow right field. Later, deeper in right, Cody Bellinger made this play:

Not bad for a guy who had to move out there because of a bum shoulder.

Just a fantastic night for the Dodgers, who won 9-0. Which is the same score that is registered if a team forfeits. Maybe the Braves should’ve.

